Chip Kelly's offensive scheme: Records, stats, notable wins and more

Chip Kelly is one of the most respected football coaches across the United States. He has worked in both the NFL and college football, making significant impacts on both stages.

Known for his unconventional and effective play-calling skills, Kelly is one of the most tactically astute coaches in college football. He's able to make fast and decisive calls which has enabled him to build a potent offense for various programs and franchises.

As the coach sets to surprisingly commence his tenure as Ohio State's offensive coordinator, we take a look at the coach’s offensive scheme.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Chip Kelly's offensive scheme

Chip Kelly has over the years been renowned for his spread option offensive scheme. That's pretty much after the system became an instant success following his hiring as an offensive coordinator. His brilliance in orchestrating the scheme eventually made him a head coach.

The spread option offense is a variant of the classic option attack, characterized by a shotgun formation. It incorporates option plays adapted from the veer offense and triple option. It was prevalent in football in the 1990s, but a couple of coaches still use it today.

The offensive scheme is basically centered on running and relies on a quarterback with ball-carrying abilities. A mobile offensive line capable of effective pulling and trapping, and receivers with blocking skills are also vital to the system, as misdirection is a key element.

Aside from Kelly, notable college football coaches that employ the scheme include Nebraska’s Matt Rhule, Oklahoma's Brent Venables, UCF’s Gus Malzahn and a host of others.

Chip Kelly's coaching history and record

Chip Kelly started his coaching career as a defensive back and special team coach in 1990 at Columbia and moved to linebacker and safeties coach in 1991. He joined New Hampshire in 1992 as a running back coach before becoming Johns Hopkins defensive coordinator in 1993.

The coach made a return to New Hampshire in 1994 and stayed at the program for 13 seasons, serving in different roles, including offensive coordinator, for the Wildcats. He became Oregon's offensive coordinator in 2007 before he was promoted to coach in 2009.

Kelly transitioned to the NFL world in 2013, taking the Philadelphia Eagles head coaching job. He subsequently teamed up with the San Francisco 49ers in 2016 before joining UCLA in a college football return in 2018. Chip Kelly boasts 81-41 in college football and a 28-35 record in his tenure in the NFL.