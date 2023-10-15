Chip Trayanum injury: What happened to Ohio State RB?

The Ohio State Buckeyes have been plagued with injury problems since the start of the season, and Chip Trayanum might have just entered the list. The Buckeyes arrived at Purdue with several injured players, especially in the running back room. And they weren't left any better after they demolished the Boilermakers in Week 7.

The Buckeyes won their sixth game of the season in a landslide. According to some sources, this was the best game of their season. However, the team lost its second-string RB Trayanum in the first half of the game.

So, what happened to Trayanum?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Latest on Chip Trayanum's injury

Trayanum started the game against the Purdue Boilermakers and shouldered responsibilities for the Ohio State Buckeyes running game. However, he was pulled out in the first quarter after taking a nasty hit from two Boilermakers defenders. He had caught the ball for nine yards.

Buckeyes' head coach Ryan Day held Trayanum off till halftime for observation and then decided to pull him out. The Buckeyes won 41-7, and Day offered no update for his running back after the game.

“I can’t give any updates right now. I know everybody wants to know, but I can't do that right now," Day said after the game.

So, will he be able to play for the Buckeyes in the next game? Day isn't sure. He could be the latest name on the long Ohio State injury list.

The Ohio State injury list keeps growing

Trayanum was on the field with most of the rush responsibilities after the Buckeyes lost their starting RB Treveyon Henderson earlier in the season. He didn't even play the Week 6 clash against Maryland due to an injury the team hasn't made public. The running back depth is on a ventilator as even third-string RB Miyan Williams is out.

Ohio State running back Chip Trayanum, right, and Maryland defensive back Beau Brade in action during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

In other injuries, wide receiver Emeka Egbuka did not feature against the Boilermakers due to a lower-body injury he picked up against Maryland. Cornerback Denzel Burke also got hurt in the Week 7 clash. So, the injuries are a big concern for Ohio State.

But even with so many injuries, the Buckeyes keep on rolling. They are 6-0 after seven weeks of action and next take on rivals Penn State in another crucial game.