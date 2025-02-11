Chris Del Conte clears the air surrounding potential Texas departure

Last week, rumors circulated in the Lone Star State that Chris del Conte might be about to leave Texas for neighboring SMU. Del Conte is a veteran athletic director with vast experience in the state, having held positions at Rice and TCU before moving to Austin.

Rumors regarding a potential departure from the school spawned from other moves in the school's hierarchy.

In January, University of Texas president Jay Hartzell announced that he would be leaving the school after the end of the academic year to take the same position at SMU. Last week, SMU athletic director Rick Hart announced that he would be stepping down from his position at the end of the year after 13 years with the Mustangs, and many started to see a connection where there was none.

Some in the media assumed that Hartzell would use the considerable economic power of SMU boosters to lure Chris Del Conte to the Dallas-Forth Worth area. Del Conte quickly dismissed the rumors, using a meme on social media that they were "1000% false." According to AZ Sports, the school administrator also told them that any report regarding him departing UT was inaccurate.

Texas Longhorns land PWO Luke Dunham, add depth to QB room

On Sunday, the Texas Longhorns got a hard commitment from preferred-walk on Luke Dunham. Steve Sarkisian is giving the Austin native an opportunity to fill the school's need for a fourth quarterback, and Dunham jumped at the chance.

Dunham had received a scholarship offer from Midwestern State and had visited other programs like Arkansas, SMU, TCU, Texas State, Houston and Texas Tech.

About his commitment to Texas, Dunham said:

“I was born and raised in Austin by parents who met at UT, so it’s always been my dream to play football here," Dunham told On3. "Also, seeing what Sark has done for the program and where it’s at, I don’t think there’s a better place to be if you want to develop as a quarterback and win a national championship.”

In nine games for McCallum High School in 2024, Dunham recorded 3,313 total yards, 2,635 of which were passing yards, and scored 38 total touchdowns (28 passing).

