Chris Klieman’s Kansas State bags former Ohio State OT in latest transfer portal move 

Chris Klieman and Kansas State have kept busy in the transfer portal. Their latest addition is fresh off a national championship, as former Ohio State Buckeyes offensive tackle George Fitzpatrick is joining the Wildcats for next season.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Fitzpatrick entered the transfer portal in early January but decided to stay on the team for Ohio State’s championship run in the College Football Playoff. The sophomore was a reserve guard and offensive tackle and played in 15 of 16 games for the Buckeyes during their national title run.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Despite his experience in Columbus, the arrivals of Ethan Onianwa and Phillip Daniels through the transfer portal have likely pushed George Fitzpatrick to the bench again. The offensive tackle will look to earn a starting position in Chis Klieman’s team next season.

The junior offensive lineman has two years left of eligibility. He will also be joining another former Buckeye in Manhattan, as linebacker Gabe Powers already announced a move earlier on.

For Kansas State, Fitzpatrick is the latest addition to a team that finished the 2024 season with a 9-4 record and a victory in the Rate Bowl over the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

The Wildcats have been active in the portal and have added a couple more impact players through the portal recently. Former Alabama Crimson Tide edge Jayshawn Ross and West Florida linebacker Ralph Ortiz also joined the Wildcats in the last couple of days.

Former Kansas State QB Will Howard talked about his transfer to Columbus

Even with two players leaving Ohio State for Manhattan before the 2025 season, the most notable player who has worn both uniforms is quarterback Will Howard. After four bittersweet seasons with the Wildcats, the quarterback transferred to Ohio State, where he led the Buckeyes to the championship.

After winning the national title over Notre Dame earlier this week on Monday, the quarterback shared his thoughts on his time at Manhattan and what it was to get a second chance playing for the Buckeyes.

“It’s crazy to look back at all that’s happened during my career, going from playing as a freshman at Kansas State," Howard said via SI.com. "And not really knowing what I’m doing and going into my junior year, not thinking I’d be playing and then winning a Big 12 championship. I’m just so unbelievably thankful that I got a chance to be a Buckeye, even if it was just one year.”

Howard was key in the Buckeyes' win over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, throwing for 231 yards and two touchdowns, while also hitting Jeremiah Smith on a 56-yard pass to seal the game.

Before transferring to Ohio State, Howard threw for 5,786 yards, 48 touchdowns and 25 interceptions in four years with the Wildcats. He also ran for 921 yards and 19 scores at Kansas State.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Notre Dame Fans? Check out the latest Notre Dame depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.