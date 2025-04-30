Chris "Mad Dog" Russo goes off on Bill Belichick as clip of GF Jordon interfering in an interview goes viral

Bill Belichick's tenure as coach of the North Carolina Tar Heels is getting attention for all the wrong reasons. On Sunday, Belichick was interviewed by CBS.

However, his girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, took over. In a now-viral moment, Hudson interrupted Belichick when he was asked about how they met.

Sports pundit Chris "Mad Dog" Russo shared his thoughts about it during Wednesday's edition of "First Take." Russo went off on the main reason why Belichick was interviewed.

“Now all of a sudden he needs the media to sell a book and he’s going to tell the media and interviews what to ask him and what to focus in on in a dopey book?" Russo said. "Do you want to read 269 pages of Bill Belichick? No, thank you. That is a disgrace. You’re going to write a book. Do the interviews, and if they want to ask you about Malcolm Butler for 20 minutes, deal with it!”

Belichick went on CBS on Sunday to participate in what was a "soft" interview about his new book. It was not surprising, as celebrities and sports stars promoting their books have been a common sight.

However, Russo thinks that Belichick didn't need to promote it, as he shouldn't have written the book in the first place. He also disapproves of the way that Belichick is dealing with the media, as he is expecting them to ask the questions he wants to be asked.

The opening leg of the media tour to advertise his new book has gone sideways for Belichick. Instead of getting people to talk about it, potential readers are more involved with the drama involving his girlfriend.

Former Patriot suggests firing Bill Belichick

Also sharing his reaction to this drama is former New England Patriots linebacker Ted Johnson. Johnson played under Belichick during his time with the Pats and knows the coach well.

“I say all that to say this: that I think the UNC Tar Heels should consider firing Bill Belichick," Johnson said on Tuesday, via WEEI Radio. "That they should consider letting him go at this point,"

Firing Belichick would not be the best scenario for the Tar Heels. They would need to quickly find a new coach, and whoever they hire will likely not be as established as Belichick.

Additionally, a backlash from the roster would likely occur, with talented players possibly leaving the program. However, by firing him, North Carolina gets rid of a potential PR disaster in the making.

