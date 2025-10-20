  • home icon
  Christian Alliegro injury: Wisconsin HC Luke Fickell shares major update on star LB after falling against Ryan Day-led Ohio State

Christian Alliegro injury: Wisconsin HC Luke Fickell shares major update on star LB after falling against Ryan Day-led Ohio State

By Cabral Opiyo
Modified Oct 20, 2025 15:44 GMT
Wisconsin
Wisconsin's Christian Alliegro and Luke Fickell

Wisconsin linebacker Christian Alliegro was one of the few bright spots for the Badgers during their Week 8 34-0 loss to the No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes at Camp Randall Stadium. Alliegro played the whole game despite breaking his hand in the first half of the game.

During his weekly news conference, the beleagured coach Luke Fickell, whose team has lost their last two games by a combined score of 71-0, praised Alliegro's toughness amid the gloom surrounding the program.

“I’m not going to sit here and sugarcoat things, but I wanted to mention a few things. We got it handed to us today in all areas, to be honest with you,” Fickell said. “But, there’s some notable guys that we need to continue to build around. A guy like Christian Alliegro, in case you’re wondering, broke his arm in the first quarter.
also-read-trending Trending
"They took him in, x-rayed it. They casted it up and said, ‘He can try and play if he wants.’ I think he played every snap from there on out. Came back in at halftime, casted it up even bigger, went back out and played the entire second half, because he cares. Because he’s not going to let his brothers down.”
Christian Alliegro played 62 snaps against the Buckeyes despite his injury and Fickell pointed out his toughness as a reason for optimism around the Badgers.

“I’ll be honest with you, that’s where, when you ask, ‘Do guys lose hope?’ Well, if a guy lost hope, then he (Alliegro) wouldn’t go in,” said Fickell. “So, if you want to know where the hope is, it’s, it’s in guys like that.”
Christian Alliegro gives shocking news on Wisconsin

After the Wisconsin Badgers lost 37-0 to the Iowa Hawkeyes at Camp Randall Stadium in Week 7, they dropped to a 2-4 record for the season. Christian Alliegro shared a shocking quote during his postgame news conference, summarizing the pessimism surrounding coach Luke Fickell's team at the moment.

"I feel like we really don't have an identity. You see that on the field. We still haven't found our identity," Alliegro said.
Despite his shocking quote, Christian Alliegro was the Badgers best player against the Ohio State Buckeyes. He finished the game with a game-high two tackles for loss and six total tackles. The schedule does not get easier for the Badgers with clashes against three ranked sides still to come before the season is over.

