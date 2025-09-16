CJ Baxter injury: Texas coach Steve Sarkisian reveals availability of star RB against Sam Houston game

Steve Sarkisian’s Texas squad sits at 2-1 following wins over San Jose State and UTEP. With one final non-conference matchup against Sam Houston before beginning Southeastern Conference play, the Longhorns received unfortunate news about starting running back CJ Baxter.During his Monday press conference, Sarkisian confirmed that Baxter will not suit up on Saturday's game against Sam Houston.“On an injury note, obviously Cedric got hurt the first play of the game,” Sarkisian said (via On3). “Hamstring injury. We don’t think it’s overly significant, but he’ll be out this week from a precautionary standpoint to hopefully get him ready for SEC play.”So far this season, Baxter has totaled 24 carries for 110 yards. His setback came on the opening snap of Texas’ 27-10 win over UTEP last weekend, when he limped off and did not return. Though he was able to walk to the locker room on his own, Sarkisian explained afterward:&quot;I don’t know the exact severity but enough to shut him down.&quot;This comes after a difficult recovery process for Baxter, as he suffered torn LCL and PCL ligaments in his right knee during practice in August 2024, requiring season-ending surgery. Only last month had he been cleared to shed his knee brace.According to On3, Oct. 4 at Florida has been circled as a realistic target for Baxter's return to action.Injury update of CJ Baxter's co-star Quintrevion WisnerBesides CJ Baxter, Texas was also missing running back Quintrevion Wisner in Saturday's 17-point win over UTEP.&quot;When you don't have both your starting runners who have the experience as players, you adjust some there too, because it's not just about running the ball, it's there's some other aspects of their game from a pass protection standpoint, and things that you that you have to tap into,&quot; Sarkisian said (via SI).&quot;So we'll see what that looks like over the next couple of weeks, of getting those guys back from an offensive perspective.&quot;While Sarkisian shared an update on Baxter’s injury status, he didn’t provide details regarding Wisner’s situation.Wisner also sat out Texas’ 38-7 win over San Jose State on Sept. 6. His last appearance came in the Longhorns’ 14-7 loss to Ohio State on Aug. 30, when he recorded 80 rushing yards.With both Baxter and Wisner unavailable, Texas turned to James Simon, Jerrick Gibson and Christian Clark to carry the load.