CJ Carr has a “higher ceiling” than Bryce Underwood, per CFB insider

Bryce Underwood and CJ Carr are two quarterbacks who could potentially earn the starting role at their respective programs for the 2025 college football season. Reports suggest Underwood is impressing at Michigan while Carr is leading the intense race at Notre Dame.

Ad

On Wednesday's installment of “The Number One College Football Show,” college football insider RJ Young compared the two players and their potential for the upcoming season. While he sees the highly-rated Bryce Underwood in a better position to start in 2025, he believes CJ Carr has "the highest ceiling."

“I think Bryce Underwood is still going to be in a better spot than CJ Carr is from a starting standpoint,” Young said (5:44). “That said, I think CJ Carr's got the highest ceiling here because Jaden Greathouse continues to develop. Jordan Faison continues to develop. You've got Jeremiah Love back there.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“The offensive line is going to run the football well. Mike Denbrock is going to make the most of what he's got at quarterback. He can be fun. He can be damn near lethal.”

Ad

Carr will need to continue impressing at spring camp to keep himself in the frame for the Notre Dame starting quarterback role. Underwood, on the other hand, is believed to have impressed enough already. Nonetheless, he needs to prove he can handle the pressure as a true freshman.

RJ Young has some confidence in what CJ Carr has to offer for Notre Dame

Speaking further on his podcast, RJ Young expressed some confidence in what CJ Carr has to offer as the replacement for the NFL-bound Riley Leonard. Young believes he has some edge over other quarterbacks on the Fighting Irish roster, which elevates him.

Ad

“If you believe the progress that he has made from Year 1 to Year 2 and the rehab with his arm, things flipping out of there, the ball comes out great,” Young said (6:10).

“The quarterback coach loves him. It feels like Notre Dame is going to be right there where they were at the end of last year. It's ‘Can he lead them to a national championship?’ He has the tools. He's got the talent to do this in a way that I'm not sure many others do, frankly.”

Carr is in competition for the starting role at Notre Dame with Steve Agnelli and Kenny Michey. Agnelli was earlier anticipated to take the role after playing as a backup to Leonard last season. However, it seems Carr now has the edge, but nothing will be decided until fall camp.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Notre Dame Fans? Check out the latest Notre Dame depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.