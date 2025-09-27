  • home icon
CJ Carr NFL draft: Insider makes massive projection for Notre Dame QB after dominating show against Arkansas

By Ben Tredinnick
Modified Sep 27, 2025 21:13 GMT
Notre Dame quarterback CJ Carr put on a clinical performance in his team's game against the Arkansas Razorbacks. Coming into the fourth quarter, (for which he did not play) Carr threw for four touchdowns and for 354 yards in the Fighting Irish's convincing win over the Razorbacks.

This performance has led to some people to think about the NFL potential for Carr and how he is going to develop in the coming years. During the game, NFL insider Dan Wetzel made the following prediction:

"I am not a NFL Draft expert, and this is just his fourth game, but based on his accuracy, touch, athleticism and reading of defenses, it would not surprise me if Notre Dame’s CJ Carr was the first overall pick in 2027."
Going into the season, Carr was not on many people's radars for a high draft pick. It was always assumed that the number one pick of the 2027 NFL Draft would be Arch Manning. This is still a possibility, but the struggles by the Texas Longhorns quarterback have not helped his cause early in his career.

Carr is in a similar spot to Manning in terms of his career. This is only his fourth start, so it would be irresponsible to make long-term predictions. But, in his first two games, Carr put up respectable numbers in the defeats to Miami and Texas A&M. There would be some improvement in last week's game against Purdue, but this should be expected considering that Purdue are a much weaker side than the prior two.

This weekend performance against Arkansas should be praised. It is a massive step up in for for Carr and has allowed for the Fighting Irish to easily beat the Razorbacks.

However, these achievements are somewhat reduced when one considers that the Arkansas defense has been very poor this season.

While Wetzel may think that Carr will be the number one pick in 2027, it was far too early to make any real predictions on this issue.

CJ Carr, on why Notre Dame ran up the score

After the game, CJ Carr gave a reason as to why Notre Dame continued to play with the same level of intensity even with the match all but won.

"Because it meant more to Ty, it meant more to the team."

For Notre Dame player Ty Washington, this was a revenge game. He was a former player at Arkansas but was cut by coach Sam Pittman in the past. Now, with his new team, he was able to show everyone what he and Notre Dame could do.

This week has been seen as one that could save Notre Dame's season, putting them back into the conversation for the College Football Playoff.

