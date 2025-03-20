CJ Dippre reveals Kalen DeBoer's "winning resume" made him stay in Alabama

Kalen DeBoer is a winner. His stellar resume speaks for itself. Even though his success was overshadowed by an underwhelming season in his first year at Alabama, things are expected to fall into place when he takes to the field in 2025.

Ad

Players at Tuscaloosa believe DeBoer is the most deserving coach to fill Nick Saban's shoes. He jittered a bit in 2024, but the coach is on the run to correct his mistakes. Alabama veteran CJ Dippre recently opened up on the impact of DeBoer and his way of coaching the players.

While speaking to "Beat Everyone" podcast by AL.com on Thursday, Dippre mentioned that DeBoer's resume attracted players like him to trust him more. Even though he failed to meet the expectations, Dippre believes he has done fairly well to keep Alabama on track.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“The winning resume goes far being able to win," Dippre said (Timestamp: 14:53). "He went with three different levels. Got to a national championship in just a few years at Washington. So having a winning resume is definitely a big thing you want. You want a winner.

"If you're going to win at one level, and you consistently win, I mean, you're going to continue to win. That's just how things work. And someone to be able to come in as the next coach for Coach Saban, you know, that's just like a big respect thing. I always told him, like, that was a big respect thing for me.

Ad

"I remember when I went up and sat down with him for the first time, that was one of the things I said. And I was like, you know, to come in and want and, you know, have the guts to fill those shoes, it's tough. I mean, it's easier to go into a broken program and try to rebuild it than come into a traditionally already winning, already successful program and keep that success going."

Ad

Ad

Kalen DeBoer has big tasks to accomplish in 2025

Last season was a disaster for Alabama, where they wrapped up the season with a 9-4 record. Although it may seem impressive for any other school, the standard at Tuscaloosa is very different.

It was the first time Alabama did not record 10 wins in a single season, which was normal under Nick Saban's tenure.

Similarly, Jalen Milroe’s departure to the NFL leaves a big void in the QB room. Kalen DeBoer will have to fill that spot very soon. Looking at the current scenario, it could be Ty Simpson who might start for the program, but it is too early to decide.

Next, DeBoer will have to bring Alabama to its winning ways by earning a playoff spot. This should be an achievable feat, especially after the extended 12-team field came into effect.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Alabama Crimson Tide Fan? Check out the latest Crimson Tide depth chart, schedule, and team roster updates all in one place!