One of the most sought-after prospects during this upcoming NFL draft season will be CJ Stroud. However, the question remains: Will Stroud declare his intention to join the professional ranks, even if it is likely to be a formality?

CJ Stroud hasn't officially declared for the NFL draft yet

The Ohio State signal-caller is coming off a stellar season and is expected to go within the top 10 this April at the next player selection meeting. The back-to-back Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year is right there with fellow college standouts Will Levis and Bryce Young as some of the best prospects to be had.

Is CJ Stroud the answer for an NFL team?

Stroud led the Buckeyes to a successful winning record this past year while throwing for 41 touchdowns, maintaining a 177.7 passing efficiency rating per Sports Reference. It goes without saying that Stroud led his conference in pretty much every statistical category with regard to quarterback play. Stroud was number one in total yards (37,96), touchdowns (41), total yards per play (8.7), and was also third in passing completions (258) for the 2022 season.

While Stroud hasn't officially declared for the NFL draft as of the time of this publication, it'd be shocking if he didn't very soon. Some mock drafts, such as the recent one by Pro Football Focus, currently have Stroud slated to go to the Las Vegas Raiders. PFF also graded Stroud at 88.9 overall for this past season. His "run grade" of 57.7 hurt his stock a bit, but regardless, he's a promising talent at the next level.

We can expect an announcement from CJ Stroud very soon.

