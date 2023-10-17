CJ Taylor Injury Update: Latest on Vanderbilt player for Week 8 after Carson Beck's tackle

Vanderbilt's linebacker CJ Taylor went down with an injury in the Commodores 37-20 loss to Georgia on Saturday. The injury came after the player made an interception mid-game, and Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck tackled him at the 1-yard line after the 35-yard interception return. Taylor struggled to put weight on one of his legs and had to be helped off the field.

Taylor was the team's second-leading tackler in Saturday's matchup, with seven tackles while recording a tackle for loss and a breakup before his interception.

The play could have been a crucial one for Vanderbilt, given that it led to a touchdown that put the score 30-20. Had they scored the two-point conversion attempt, the Commodores would have been between a touchdown and a field goal of turning things around.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

The interception was the fourth of Carson Beck's season, with the Georgia signal caller accruing 2147 passing yards and 12 touchdown passes this season. The Bulldogs are currently 7-0 and have retained the top spot of the AP Top 25 the entire season. Georgia won the national title in 2021 and 2022.

For its part, Vanderbilt quarterback Ken Seals recorded 201 passing yards, two touchdowns and one interception in the game. The Commodores' running game was almost non-existent, with only 18 rushing yards.

CJ Taylor's status

The Nashville, Tennessee, school hasn't released information on CJ Taylor's injury status so far. That could be interpreted as good news, given that if CJ Taylor's injury were season-ending, we would have almost certainly heard from them.

In a recent social media post, Taylor voiced his displeasure at the injury, blaming it on the turf field.

Expand Tweet

Vanderbilt's 2023 season so far

The Commodores have a record of 2-6 into Week 8. They rest at the bottom of the SEC East standings, with the only other SEC school having as bad a conference record as them being the Arkansas Razorbacks, who rest at the bottom of the SEC West.

Vanderbilt opened the year with two victories over Hawaii and Alabama A&M. What followed was six straight losses to Wake Forest, the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, Kentucky, Missouri, Florida, and Georgia.

Quarterback Ken Seals has recorded just 836 passing yards this year, with eight touchdowns and two interceptions. This weekend, the Commodores have their bye weekend.