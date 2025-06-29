Class of 2026 4-star prospect sends clear message while shutting down recruitment in favor of Kalen DeBoer's Alabama

Four-star edge rusher Jamarion Matthews has been committed to Alabama since February but continued exploring other college options over the summer. But on Saturday, the Gainesville High School (Gainesville, Georgia) star ended his recruitment.

In a post on X, Matthews confirmed that he's sticking with Kalen DeBoer's program:

"First things first, I wanna give thanks to the Man Above for the opportunities and the doors he has opened and closed for me. I also want to thank my beautiful mother, being a single parent raising two young men ain’t easy, and I’m very thankful to have her as a mother.

"Well that being said, I’ve decided to shut my recruitment down and stay home!! #RollTide."

In-state Auburn made a strong push for Matthews, with defensive tackles coach Vontrell King-Williams and outside linebackers coach Roc Bellantoni recruiting him to play both linebacker and defensive end.

"They think I could be a big player in their defense, and I made big plays in the backfield, so that's their message to me," Matthews told Rivals following his official visit to Auburn earlier this month.

Matthews also took official visits this summer to Alabama (June 6-8), LSU (June 13-15) and Florida State (June 20-22). After these visits, he felt confident that his original choice of Alabama was the right one.

As a junior in the 2024 season, Matthews recorded 57 tackles, 29 tackles for loss, 17 sacks, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries. He's the No. 14 edge rusher in the 2026 class and the No. 101 recruit in the nation, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.

Alabama is trending for four-star DL Nolan Wilson

Four-star defensive lineman Nolan Wilson picked up an offer from Alabama in October and has kept the Crimson Tide near the top of his list ever since. He made several visits, with the most recent being an official trip to Tuscaloosa from May 30 to June 1.

On Saturday, On3’s Andrew Bone and Steve Wiltfong projected that Wilson would eventually commit to Kalen DeBoer's program.

Wilson is the No. 4 defensive lineman in the 2026 class and the No. 68 recruit in the nation, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. He plans to announce his college decision on July 4, choosing from Alabama, Florida, Miami, Auburn and Ole Miss.

