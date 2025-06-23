Clay Travis reacts to odds of Bill Belichick having baby with Jordon Hudson vs. winning ACC title with UNC

After North Carolina hired NFL coaching legend Bill Belichick to lead the program in December, expectations have been on the rise for the Tar Heels. Fans are eager to see whether he can bring his NFL pedigree to the collegiate ranks and guide UNC to a winning season. It finished 6-7 overall and 3-5 in ACC play in 2024.

Belichick is known for his meticulous, methodical approach and deep commitment to fundamentals. However, his relationship with Jordon Hudson, 49 years his junior, has brought public scrutiny that has started to overshadow his coaching.

Hudson’s increasing presence in Belichick’s professional activities has also led to questions about her influence. Some worry that the focus has shifted from football to tabloid fodder, especially as Belichik garners more headlines for his personal life than his role at UNC.

OutKick founder Clay Travis also took part in the conversation, discussing the chances between Beilchick winning the ACC or having a baby with Hudson.

“I put up a poll asking whether you thought Bill Belichick would win an ACC title or have another baby with his 24-year-old girlfriend,” Travis said on Sunday. “80% of you said you thought that Belichick was more likely to have a new baby then he was to win the ACC.”

Travis also talked about a betting odds market that posed the question: “What will happen first? UNC wins the ACC with Belichick as head coach (+250), or Jordon Hudson gets pregnant for Bill Belichick (- 400)." Another prop bet asked, “What will be higher, UNC’s total wins in 2025 or a potential Belichick-Hudson baby weight?” The baby’s weight, according to Travis, is favored at - 250.

“Very funny stuff that is out there,” Travis said.

Clay Travis @ClayTravis LINK What’s more likely: Belichick wins an ACC title with UNC or has a kid with his new girlfriend? Debate, discuss:

Bill Belichick on Jordon Hudson’s involvement in his professional life

Increasing reports about Jordon Hudson’s involvement in Bill Belichick’s professional life began after a CBS interview in April, where the coach promoted his new book, “The Art of Winning: Lessons from My Life in Football.” During the interview with Tony Dokoupil, Hudson interrupted a line of questioning about their relationship, saying the topic was off-limits.

WRAL News, a Raleigh-based outlet, obtained emails via a public records request that clarified Hudson’s role.

“Jordon and I have both a personal & professional relationship,” Belchick wrote on April 29. “ ... Jordon assists me with my personal media, which is why I asked UNC to forward media requests (E.G. CBS 60 Minutes) to her. Jordon has zero involvement in the UNC football program, beyond the degree that my personal media intersects with it.

“Jordon was present at the CBS interview because David Kass, the Simon & Schuster publicist, was not there. I included Jordon in the book acknowledgments because she was a creative contributor to the book, including having the idea for formatting the four special pages in the book.”

Whether Belichick wins the ACC will become clear in time as the Tar Heels open their season on the road on Sept. 1 against the TCU Horned Frogs.

