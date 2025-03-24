Clemson DL T.J. Parker receives high praise from college football analyst

T.J. Parker has a big season ahead of him in 2025. The defensive end has had two noteworthy seasons at Clemson, and he is touted to make a bigger impact on the program in what is likely his last season in college football. He enters 2025 as one of the best players in his position.

In Max Chadwick's list of the top 10 edge rushers ahead of the 2025 season, T.J. Parker was ranked No. 3 behind Texas' Colin Simmons and South Carolina's Dylan Stewart. He commanded a lot of praise from the college football analyst, who commented on his NFL potential.

“His 12 sacks in 2024 led all returning Power Four edge rushers and he’s one of three in that same group who posted 80.0-plus grades both as a pass-rusher and as a run defender,” Chadwick wrote.

“Parker has a devastating bull rush thanks to his power at 6-foot-3, 265 pounds. He has all the makings of a top-10 selection next April if he can put together a similarly strong junior year.”

After earning Freshman All-American honors in 2023, Parker delivered a stellar sophomore campaign in 2024. He was the only player in the nation to rank in the top 10 in forced fumbles, tackles for loss, and sacks. He's anticipated to keep his performance on that trajectory in 2025.

Tom Allen impressed with T.J. Parker’s work ethic

Tom Allen will oversee Clemson’s defense in the 2025 season. After a stint at Penn State, he was hired as the Tigers' new defensive coordinator this offseason and tasked with revitalizing the defense.

T.J. Parker's undeniable talent has caught Allen's attention. While the defensive coordinator is well aware of the player’s ability, his exceptional habits have impressed Allen the most.

“You can be a guy that plays well on game day. But man, I want to see a guy that brings it every day when nobody’s around,” Allen said while naming the Clemson players who have impressed him in practice.

“The work ethic on the weekends, and I’m just big in, what are you doing extra? If you just do what you’re supposed to do, yeah, that’s good, but it’s not enough. So, I want guys that do extra, and T.J. Parker to me has stuck out as that kind of guy.”

Parker capped off the 2024 season with six forced fumbles, setting a new Clemson record for the most in a single season. This earned him a second-team All-ACC honors. With a better defensive setup under Allen, the edge rusher could produce better in 2025.

