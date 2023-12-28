Clemson football injury report ahead of Gator Bowl 2023: Updates on Antonio Williams, Beaux Collins and more

The Clemson Tigers went 8-4 this season and are set to play the Kentucky Wildcats in the Gator Bowl on Friday at 12 p.m. ET.

The Tigers won their final four games and ended the season with a 16-7 win over South Carolina. Heading into the Gator Bowl, Clemson is dealing with some key injuries and several players have entered the transfer portal.

Clemson injury report ahead of the Gator Bowl

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

The Clemson Tigers have six new players on the injury report ahead of the Gator Bowl.

#1. Antonio Williams

Tigers wide receiver Antonio Williams will probably return on Friday after dealing with a toe injury. The WR hasn't played since Clemson's OT loss to the Miami Hurricanes on Oct. 21.

This season, Williams has caught 17 passes for 192 yards and two touchdowns.

#2. Beaux Collins

Wide receiver Beaux Collins is dealing with a toe injury but won't be playing in the bowl game as he entered the transfer portal. Earlier this month, the WR announced his transfer to Notre Dame.

Collins caught 38 passes for 510 yards and three touchdowns this season.

#3. Jalyn Phillips

Clemson safety Jalyn Phillips is questionable to play in the Gator Bowl with an undisclosed injury.

Phillips hasn't played since Oct. 28. This season, he recorded 25 tackles and a sack in eight games.

#4. Brannon Spector

Tigers wide receiver Brannon Spector is probable to play in the Gator Bowl after dealing with an undisclosed injury.

Spector hasn't played since Oct. 28 and played in just three games this season. The brother of Buffalo Bills linebacker Baylon Spector has recorded four catches for 25 yards this season.

#5. Marcus Tate

Offensive line Marcus Tate is questionable to play in the bowl game due to a knee injury.

Tate started eight games this season for the Tigers but hasn't played since Oct. 28 against NC State due to the injury.

#6. Ronan Hanafin

Wide receiver Ronan Hanafin is questionable to play due to a foot injury.

Hanafin played in two games this season, which were the final two games for Clemson, but the freshman didn't record any stats.

The complete list of Clemson players who have opted out of the Gator Bowl is as follows:

Domonique Thomas, RB (transfer portal)

David Ojiegbe, EDGE (transfer portal)

Andrew Mukuba, S (transfer portal)

Toriano Pride Jr., CB (transfer portal)

Sage Ennis, TE (transfer portal)

Beaux Collins, WR (transfer portal)

Mitchell Mayes, OT (transfer portal)

Hunter Helms, QB (transfer portal)

Lannden Zanders, S (transfer portal)

Here is the inaugural Sportskeeda All-America Team 2023 – the best of college football this season