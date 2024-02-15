Clemson football player arrested: Who is DeMonte Capehart accused of unlawful weapon possession on campus?

Clemson Tigers defensive tackle DeMonte Capehart was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm on university property this month. Capehart was arrested on Feb. 6, according to online records, and was also charged with failure to exercise due care in a motor vehicle.

Capehart posted a $10,000 bond for the weapons charge and $232.50 on the traffic charge.

"He is not presently participating in team activities while awaiting completion of all league and university processes," the Clemson athletic department said in a statement.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Capehart is a 6-foot-5, 320-pound senior who was set to enter his fifth season with the Clemson Tigers in 2024. He is from Hartsville, South Carolina, and has been a career backup but did appear in 34 games in his career with the Tigers.

In his collegiate career, Capehart has recorded 30 career tackles, three sacks, and one forced fumble.

DeMonte Capehart was a four-star recruit in 2020 who was ranked as the 54th prospect in the class of 2020. The defensive tackle committed to Clemson in June of 2018.

DeMonte Capehart was expected to have a much bigger role this season following the departures of Ruke Orhorhoro and Tyler Davis to the NFL.

Dabo Swinney's past praise for DeMonte Capehart

During the season, as Capehart started to have a bigger role with the Clemson Tigers, his coach, Dabo Swinney praised the defensive tackle for his efforts.

“Grown man. I mean, got a bright, bright future,” Swinney said, via ClemsonWire. “You don’t come across many human beings like Big Cape. He’s just putting it together; he’s figuring it out."

“He’s going to be a great one. He’s explosive. He’s learned how to use his body. He’s really learned the game, and like I said, he’s got a lot of great days ahead of him. If the good Lord keeps that kid healthy, he’s got a bright future. Everybody’s looking for guys like him."

Capehart is presently suspended by the Clemson Tigers, and whether he will return to the field for the 2024 season remains to be seen. Clemson is scheduled to open the 2024 season against the Georgia Bulldogs.

Last year, the Tigers went 9-4, including a disappointing 4-4 in ACC play. Clemson, meanwhile, started the year 4-4 but ended up winning their final five games, including beating Kentucky in the Gator Bowl.