"Clemson is full of frauds" - Frustrated CFB fans roast Tigers squad after Duke seals thumping win in Week 1 matchup

We continue to witness more upsets in college football Week 1 as Duke defeated No.9 Clemson 28-7 in a lopsided Atlantic Coast Conference season opener on Monday. The victory over the Tigers is the Blue Devils’ biggest win in 35 years.

This was Duke's first win against a team ranked in the AP Top 10 since 1989. The school ironically defeated No. 7 Clemson that year. Before their remarkable victory yesterday, the Blue Devils were 0-28 against Top 10 opponents.

The program's latest success has taken the development witnessed under coach Mike Elko's leadership to a new height. The incredible win has set the path for another winning season for Duke this year, following an astonishing 9-4 season and a bowl game victory in 2022.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2023 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

The shocking result of the Blue Devils vs. Tigers matchup has seen fans take a swipe at Dabo Swinney's team. The Clemson Tigers are seeking a return to the College Football Playoff National Championship for the first time since 2019. However, their start to the season has placed some doubt on achieving that feat.

Take a look at some of the reactions of college football fans to the massive upset.

"Clemson is full of frauds," one fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Can Mike Elko lead Duke to another successful season?

Mike Elko took over the reins at Duke in the 2022 season, joining the Blue Devils after spending four seasons as Texas A&M defensive coordinator. The former Pen Quaker safety has had an immediate impact on the team, transforming their tides in his first season in charge.

Before his hiring, the Blue Devils had gone on three consecutive losing seasons under long-term head coach David Cutcliffe. They also last made it to a bowl game in 2018, winning the Independence Bowl against Temple. That was also the last time the team made the AP ranking.

However, the arrival of Mike Elko to the program swiftly returned them to winning ways. Duke ended the 2022 season with an impressive 9-4 record, making it to the Military Bowl, where they defeated UCF convincingly. It was also the Blue Devils' first nine-win season since 2014.

The big question is what Mike Elko can achieve with the team this season in the ACC. A season-opening win against one of the conference's top teams set the path right for the Blue Devils. The expectations on the team have risen in all quarters following the upset.