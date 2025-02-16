Clemson QB Cade Klubnik reveals his father's heartwarming stance on his football career

Cade Klubnik entered college football as a highly-rated five-star recruit out of Westlake (Texas). Following his outstanding performance during his high school days, he was rated the top quarterback prospect in his class, creating a lot of expectations on his career at Clemson

Ad

One of the reasons Klubnik was able to thrive right from a young age was the support of his parents. The unwavering effort of his parents in ensuring his career stays right on track right from a young age played a crucial role in getting this far.

Cade Klubnik discussed the impact of his parents on his career during his appearance on a recent installment of the “Pure Athlete” podcast. The quarterback was asked if he had the helicopter parent type that pushed him to certain things or one that allowed him to follow what he loves. He answered citing his father's stance.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“I wouldn't say either one of them was really pushy, honestly,” Klubnik said. (Timestamp 24:38). “In my Dad's terms, he would always tell me from probably freshman year … he would say ‘Kade, I don't care if you go and quit football today, I would still love you the same.’”

“They just wanted me to go do what I love and to do it well and I never felt like they were pushing me in an unhealthy way. I think that they wanted to push all of us to just give everything. if we found something we love, go get everything.”

Ad

Ad

Cade Klubnik recognizes the impact of his parents on his career

Cade Klubnik saw his parents play a lot of roles in making him the kind of player he is today. The two have supported right from the start and have kept the love around him solid. He explained how impactful his parents were on his career on the podcast episode.

Ad

“They did everything they could to get me to the position that I am,” Klubnik said on ‘Pure Athlete’ (Timestamp 25:34). “Whether it's taking me to camps or the QB coach or all the FBU camp, you know what that is.

“[They did] all this stuff growing up because they wanted to give me the best opportunity to go play college football, and they knew what I wanted to do from a very very young age.”

Cade Klubnik made noteworthy improvement in his second season as the starting quarterback last year. Deciding to return to college football for another, there are a lot of expectations on him to make Clemson a contender once again in the landscape.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Clemson Tigers Fan? Check out the latest Tigers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.