Clemson RB Phil Mafah’s GF Kitana Burgard shares heartwarming snippets from life via love-filled snaps

Clemson Tigers’ Phil Mafah and his girlfriend Kitana Burgard are enjoying downtime together during the college football off-season.

Burgard, a track and field athlete from Syracuse University, shared a collage of photos on her Instagram story. The collage featured playful couple photos, a picturesque sunset, a furry friend, vibrant tulips, and a mirror selfie.

Image Credit: Kitana Burgard’s Instagram Story

Mafah and Kitana often share love-filled pictures of each other on their Instagram accounts. As per their social media posts, the two started dating in 2023 and continue to share their love on their platforms.

Phil Mafah will return to Clemson for senior season

The Tigers’ leading pass rusher did not enter the 2024 NFL draft and will return for his senior season with the team. As a junior, Mafah recorded 179 carries for 965 yards and 13 touchdowns.

After achieving a Gator Bowl record with four rushing touchdowns, including the decisive score in the final seconds to defeat Kentucky on December 29th, Phil Mafah informed FOC Carolina’s Beth Hoole that he had not yet decided regarding next season.

The Clemson Tigers’ HC Dabo Swinney interacted with the media and spoke about Mafah’s role in Clemson’s offense.

“Assume the role of being that guy. He’s going to play more snaps than he’s ever played, so he’s gotta be in the best condition that he’s ever been in,” Swinney said as per USA Today. “We’ve kind of had that one-two punch with he and Shipley … it was him and Shipley, it was who was going to run out there first. Now, it’s Mafah is established as the guy. We’ve kind of got some competition for that second and third spot.”

“But he’s gotta set the tone and he’s gotta become the leader. He’s got to find his voice a little bit and really assert that this summer. We need that from him. And then just being in elite condition, the best shape he’s ever been in. Because like I said, he’s going to play more snaps than he’s had to play in the past. But he’s built for it. He’s excited about it.”

Swinney was also impressed with Phil Mafah’s spring practice and expects him to an explosive player on the team in 2024.