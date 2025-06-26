Clemson's Cade Klubnik ditches DJ Lagway while naming 4 big shot QBs in college football

Cade Klubnik is coming into the 2025 season as one of the top quarterbacks. The Clemson Tigers QB has led the team for the last two seasons and gave them an ACC Championship and College Football Playoff appearance last season.

On Wednesday, Klubnik was asked by On3 to name who he thinks are some of the best quarterbacks currently in college football. Florida's DJ Lagway didn't get the nod in Klubnik's list.

“I’ve got so much respect for the guys who are staying loyal," he said. "Guys like Arch [Manning], Garrett Nussmeier, Drew Allar and Ty Simpson. Those are the guys that come to mind. The guys that believe in the program and believe in the culture that they’re at. Just chase to get better every single year.

"There’s a reason that those are four of the best quarterbacks in college football right now. Guys that have stayed loyal, that have put their noses to the dirt and just went to work, and those are the guys that I respect so much."

Klubnik prefers quarterbacks who are loyal to their programs, as he believes that staying at a top program for four to five years is the recipe to success.

Nussmeier took over the LSU role last season and has already cemented himself as a favorite for the Heisman Trophy this year. As for Manning, he could have easily transferred out of Texas last season and would have immediately been the starting quarterback on any program. But he remained the backup to Quinn Ewers, allowing him to develop on the same roster.

This could be the foundation for what many believe could be a strong year for Manning and the Longhorns as he becomes the starting quarterback this season.

Cade Klubnik 2026 NFL Draft prediction

This will be Cade Klubnik's final season with Clemson and is likely to enter the 2026 NFL draft. But, before the season starts, let's have a look at where he may go in said draft.

NFL Draft Buzz ranks him the eighth-best player available and the third-best quarterback. It should be noted that the site does place Arch Manning in this draft class, but there is a strong chance that Manning will stay an extra year at Texas. This makes Klubnik the second-best QB available.

While we do not know which NFL teams will need a QB coming into the 2026 season, one could predict that Klubnik will be a top 10 pick. A good season from him and he could even be the number one pick.

