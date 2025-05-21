Clemson’s Cade Klubnik projected to take over $40M QB's job for AFC franchise

Heading into the 2025 college football season, Clemson QB Cade Klubnik is projected to be one of the top QBs in his class. After a stellar second season as the starter for the Tigers, Klubnik is now getting ready for the final season of his college career. His performance will determine whether he is a top pick in the 2026 NFL draft.
Although it is still early for projections for next year's draft, that has not stopped many pundits on draft experts. In late April, Pro Football Focus conducted a first-round mock draft. They set their draft order based on each team's odds of making the Super Bowl.
In their mock draft, Cade Klubnik was the second QB selected and fourth player overall. Texas QB Arch Manning went second to the Cleveland Browns and then Klubnik was selected fourth by the New York Jets in the AFC.
The Jets make sense as a destination for Klubnik because they do not have a stable QB situation. They signed veteran QB Justin Fields to a two-year, $40 million contract this offseason. Although Fields is still only 26 years old, he has not been overly successful as a starting QB. He has proven that he can fill in as a starter if needed, but he is not a star.
So, it would not be surprising if, after one season with Fields starting, the Jets draft a QB if they have a top pick next offseason. Cade Klubnik is projected to be one of the top options in the 2026 NFL draft.
Cade Klubnik emerges as the top QB in college football, according to CFB analyst Joel Klatt
Fox Sports college football analyst Joel Klatt shared his list of the top 10 QBs heading into the 2025 college football season on Tuesday. While many analysts project Texas QB Arch Manning to be the top QB, Joel Klatt favors Clemson's Cade Klubnik.
He believes in Klubnik as a player and also thinks Clemson will have an improved season. As a result, he thinks that Klubnik will have the best QB in college football next season.
It is not hard to see why Klubnik has so many believers heading into next season. This past season, he had a big breakout, completing 308 of 486 passing attempts for 3639 yards and 36 TDs. He did this while throwing only six interceptions. He led Clemson to an ACC championship and an appearance in the college football playoff.
Clemson Tigers Fan? Check out the latest Tigers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.