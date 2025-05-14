Clemson star Cade Klubnik receives a five word message from Arkansas WR after combined work out

Clemson star QB Cade Klubnik had an incredible 2024 college season. After becoming the team's full-time starter in 2023, Klubnik had an even bigger breakout season in 2024, completing 308 of 486 passing attempts for 3639 yards and 36 TDs. His stellar play resulted in the Clemson Tigers winning the ACC championship game against SMU and securing a spot in the college football playoff.
Heading into the 2025 season, Klubnik is expected by most pundits to be one of the best QBs in college football. He has been working hard throughout the offseason to ensure he is in good shape so that he can perform at his best. However, since it is the offseason, he does not have to restrict his workouts to being with teammates.
Klubnik did a joint workout with Arkansas wide receiver Isaiah Sategna and Kansas wide receiver Keaton Kebecka. Sategna posted a picture of the three players on his Instagram story on Tuesday with a five-word caption. Klubnik reposted it to his Instagram story as well.
"Good work with the guys."
Sategna is entering his fourth season with the Arkansas Razorbacks. He had his best season yet this past year, registering 37 receptions for 491 yards and one TD. Keaton Kubecka joined the Kansas Jayhawks as a three-star recruit in the 2023 class. However, he has not yet appeared in a college football game for the team.
Cade Klubnik is projected to be one of the top picks in the 2026 NFL draft
Heading into the 2025 college football season, there are big expectations on Cade Klubnik's shoulder. He is projected to be a top pick in the 2026 NFL draft. According to Pro Football Focus, he is the No. 2-ranked QB in the draft heading into the season, only behind Texas QB Arch Manning.
PFF also has him as the No. 5-ranked player overall. Interestingly though, he is only the third Clemson player on the list. He is behind No. 2-ranked defensive end T.J. Parker and No. 3-ranked defensive lineman Peter Woods. Klubnik also sits second in Heisman odds behind Arch Manning with +900 odds.
Since the Tigers have so much star power at the top of their lineup, they should be in a good position to contend in the ACC again next season. It will be interesting to see if Cade Klubnik and the rest of the Tigers can live up to their big expectations.
