Clemson starting kicker for 2024: Dabo Swinney names his pick for Week 1 game against Georgia

The Clemson Tigers have announced their starting kicker for the team's 2024 season-opening game against the Georgia Bulldogs.

On Tuesday, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney announced that Nolan Hauser, a freshman, will be the Tigers' kicker this season.

Regarding his decision, Swinney told the media;

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Hauser won the job in camp. It was that simple. It is not subjective. It was cut and dry. He just had a better camp. It can change next week. It can change in two weeks."

Trending

“He clearly won the job. It’s not like it was tied. It was for a little while, but he clearly separated. So, he has done a great job, and he earned the opportunity to start in this game "

Swinney's comments show that while Hauser will start as kicker for now, his status is not permanent, meaning he could be replaced if his performance declines.

What did the new Clemson kicker do in High School?

Nolan Hauser is one of the highest-rated prospects in College Football. 247sports.com ranked him as the best kicker in his class. He went to high school in North Carolina, where he broke several records.

During his prep career, Hauser made 66 field goals, a national high school record that broke the previous mark by 10. He was also strong on punts, recording 59 touchbacks out of 60 attempts as a senior.

Speaking about Hauser's high school record and career, he told the media

"He is the all-time high school leader. So, it is no different. He just needs to do what he has been doing his whole life."

Kickers generally have long careers. Some even become better known than other key players for their teams. Nolan Hauser begins what promises to be a successful collegiate and pro football journey this weekend.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Clemson Tigers Fan? Check out the latest Tigers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.