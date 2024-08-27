Clemson starting QB 2024: Who will start for Dabo Swinney in Week 1?

The Clemson Tigers are coming off a rather disappointing 9-4 season, as they failed even to make the ACC championship game. Clemson is set to open its season in Atlanta against the Georgia Bulldogs.

Clemson's starting quarterback, Cade Klubnik, returned for the 2024 season and impressed coach Dabo Swinney in camp.

“I am just so impressed with him, but he has to go do it on game day, now, right? We can see it all day in practice," Swinney said via SI. "I would rather see it in practice than not see it in practice, but I am really proud of what he has done.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Now the next step is let’s go be consistent and go do it on game day and week after week after week. If he plays like he has practiced, he is going to have a great year for us."

Klubnik went 260-for-413 for 2,580 yards, 19 touchdowns, and eight interceptions last season. Klubnik is entering his third season at Clemson, as he was a five-star recruit and the second-ranked quarterback in the class of 2022.

Entering the Week 1 game, Georgia coach Kirby Smart praised Klubnik.

"He's a really good athlete. He's played a lot of football for a guy that age. He has the ability to scramble, make plays on his feet, has some more weapons around him," Kirby Smart said (via 247Sports).

Clemson is a 13.5-point underdog against the Bulldogs in Week 1, with kickoff set for noon ET.

Clemson's quarterback depth chart

The Clemson Tigers have plenty of quarterbacks for the 2024 season, but Cade Klubnik would be their starter.

Swinney won't release his depth chart, but Clemson has three quarterbacks behind Klubnik. Christopher Vizzina is a freshman and was a four-star recruit in the class of 2023 and was a redshirt last season.

Clemson's other quarterback is Trent Pearman, a sophomore. Ethan Anderson rounds out the quarterback room.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Clemson Tigers Fan? Check out the latest Tigers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.