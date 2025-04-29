Clemson Transfer Portal Tracker 2025: All football players who entered the spring window ft. Tavoy Feagin 

Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney has spoken against the transfer portal numerous times and is known for (almost) never taking a player through the portal.
Something that tends to go unnoticed, however, is that the Tigers also keep most of their talent out of the portal, keeping a more traditional roster outlook, and having most players start and finish their college career in the orange and purple.
This year's spring transfer portal was no different. The only player to enter the transfer portal in the spring window was cornerback Tavoy Feagin. The Tigers haven't added anyone during the spring, either.
During the winter transfer portal, however, Clemson did lose some talent. On offense, wide receivers Troy Stellato and Noble Johnson went to Kentucky and Arizona State, respectively. On the other side of the ball, defensive back Sherrod Covill Jr., defensive end A.J. Hoffler and defensive tackle Tré Williams left for Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech and Michigan, respectively.
In an unprecedented move by Swinney, the Tigers welcomed three players from the transfer portal: former Purdue defensive end Will Heldt, former Alabama linebacker Jeremiah Alexander and former Southeast Missouri State wide receiver Tristan Smith.
Before last season, Swinney had only brought in two players through the portal, both of them backup quarterbacks. Even with the additions, the head coach has always said the program likes to build its roster through recruiting and bringing players along through their college careers.
Dabo Swinney's Tigers are coming off a 10-4 season in which they backtracked their way into the College Football Playoff by winning the ACC title. In the CFP, Clemson lost to Texas on the road 38-24.
Clemson football 2025 spring transfer portal tracker
Only one player from Clemson entered the transfer portal through the spring.
#1. Tavoy Feagin, Cornerback
A redshirt freshman, Tavoy Feagin, was the only player to leave Clemson through the spring portal. Feagin has since committed to the Ole Miss Rebels, who are looking to rebuild their secondary.
The 6-foot, 180-pound defensive back played in 11 snaps this season and didn't record any stats in his lone year with the Tigers. He redshirted after two games, so he'll still have four years of college football eligibility.
The Tampa, Florida, native was a four-star prospect coming out of Carrollwood Day High School, where he was ranked as the No. 28 corner in the nation by 247Sports. The portal had him as the No. 96 corner in the portal.
Clemson Tigers Fan? Check out the latest Tigers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.