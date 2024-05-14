Clemson vs Georgia 2024: Kick-off time, tickets, players to watch and more explored

The Clemson Tigers play the Georgia Bulldogs in Week 1 in a highly anticipated college football matchup.

The game will take place at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, and the kick-off time was revealed on Tuesday.

Everything you need to know for Clemson vs Georgia:

Kick-off time

To some surprise, it was announced that the kick-off time for Clemson vs Georgia will be at noon Eastern time. The game at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta will air nationally on ABC.

It serves as the first of five meetings between the two schools over the next 10 years. This is the first meeting since 2021 when Georgia beat Clemson 10-3 at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Ticket prices

Tickets are on sale for Georgia vs Clemson. On Ticketmaster, the cheapest ticket is $204.

If fans want to sit in the 100 level, the cheapest ticket is for $527. The most is for $2,556, which is midfield and the front row.

Players to watch

A player to watch for the Clemson Tigers is quarterback Cade Klubnik who is the starting QB. Klubnik had an up-and-down season last year but will look to build up his NFL draft stock.

Another player to watch for the Tigers is Phil Mafah, who is projected to be the starting running back after Will Shipley went to the NFL.

A player to watch for Georgia will be Trevor Etienne who transferred to the Bulldogs and will be the team's starting QB. Etienne will be a focal point for Georgia's offense.

However, Etienne got arrested for driving under the influence, but Kirby Smart says that it won't define the running back.

"I would first want to reiterate what I said last week about the kid. I've really enjoyed getting to know him. I think he's a great kid, great person. We've gotten to know his family. He enjoys being coached.

"He's a bright kid and we push him hard out there. He really loves the competition, but as we also know, sometimes kids don't make the best decisions. The older you get sometimes the tougher the consequences are for your mistakes. He's not going to let this mistake define him. He's embarrassed, upset and knows he made a mistake. It's a teaching moment, and we hope he gets better from it."

Clemson vs Georgia all-time record

Georgia leads the all-time series with a 43-18-4 record. The Bulldogs are 13.5 points favorites to defeat Clemson, according to DraftKings.