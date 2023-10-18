Clemson vs. Miami (FL) Prediction & Betting Tips - October 21 | College Football Week 8

The Clemson Tigers will visit the Miami Hurricanes on Saturday, October 21, in an Atlantic Coast Conference matchup.

The Tigers are 4-2, with their only losses coming against the Duke Blue Devils and Florida State Seminoles. Meanwhile, the Hurricanes are also 4-2, with their losses coming against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and North Carolina Tar Heels.

Clemson vs. Miami (FL) game details

Game: Clemson Tigers at Miami Hurricanes

Date and Time: Saturday, October 21, 8:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

Clemson vs. Miami (FL) State betting odds and spread

Team Spread Over/Under Money Line Clemson Tigers -2.5(-110) Over 48.5(-110) -140 Miami Hurricanes +2.5(-110) Under 48.5(-110) +116

Clemson vs. Miami (FL) key stats

The Clemson Tigers have averaged 32.2 points per game, which ranks 44th out of 133 teams in the nation. They rank 51st in passing offense and 30th in rushing offense. The Tigers have allowed 19.3 ppg, which ranks 27th in the nation. Their passing defense ranks 14th, while their rushing defense ranks eighth.

Clemson is led by Dabo Swinney, who is in his 16th season with the team. He has led the Tigers to a 165-41 record. He is in his first gig as a head coach after serving as a wide receivers coach and tight end coach for the Alabama Crimson Tide and a wide receivers coach for Clemson.

The Miami Hurricanes have averaged 37.7 ppg, which ranks 13th in the nation. They rank 14th in passing offense and 27th in rushing offense. The Hurricanes have allowed 19.0 ppg, which ranks 25th. Their passing defense ranks 60th, while their rushing defense is ninth.

Miami is led by Mario Cristobal, who is in his second season leading the program and has a 9-9 record with the Hurricanes. He spent the previous five seasons leading the Oregon Ducks to a 35-13 mark. Cristobal previously coached the Florida International Golden Panthers for six seasons, leading them to a 27-47 record.

Clemson vs. Miami (FL) betting prediction

The Miami Hurricanes got off to a great start this season. However, their failure to take a knee cost them a 5-0 record. The Hurricanes followed that up with their worst defensive performance of the season, giving them back-to-back losses.

Meanwhile, the Clemson Tigers have won their past two games after starting 2-2. While they have not been the dominant Dabo Swinney teams of the past, Clemson should be able to improve to 5-2 this weekend. Look for the Tigers to win by at least three points.

Pick: Clemson Tigers -2.5 (-110)