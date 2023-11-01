CMU HC Jim McElwain disowns Connor Stallions look-alike allegedly involved in sign-stealing scandal - "We were totally unaware of it"

CMU coach Jim McElwain has addressed the viral photo that seems to show Michigan football staff member Connor Stalions wearing Chippewas coaching gear and present on the sideline during the game against Michigan State in Week 1.

Stallions is at the center of an NCAA investigation of the Michigan football program on allegations of sign stealing through in-person scouting. Jim McElwain made it known that the program was unaware of his presence and is already conducting an investigation into it.

“We’re obviously aware of a picture floating around with the sign-stealer guy,” said Jim McElwain.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

“Our people are doing everything they can to get to the bottom of it. We were totally unaware of it. We certainly don’t condone it in any way, shape or form.”

CMU confirms ongoing investigation

CMU confirmed on Tuesday that it has begun conducting an investigation into photos that depict a man resembling Michigan staff member Connor Stalions on the sidelines during the Sept. 1 opener against Michigan State.

The university athletic director Amy Folan sid in a statement to ESPN that the school became aware of the photos late on Monday and they’ve initiated the process of finding the facts around the situation. The university will not release further comments until the investigation is over.

"We are in the process of determining the facts surrounding them," Folan's statement reads. "As this process is ongoing, we have no further comment at this time."

Jim McElwain noted Connor Stallion “look-alike” wasn't issued a pass

The individual resembling Connor Stalions is seen wearing a gear issued by Central Michigan and is positioned alongside several of the team's coaches during the game against Michigan State. Additionally, the person was seen wearing a bench credential that reads “VB.”

Following Tuesday night's 37-31 win over Northern Illinois, Jim McElwain said that Stalions' name was not on any distributed pass or credential list.

“I do know that his name was on none of the passes that were (given) out. Now we just keep tracing it back and tracing it back and try to figure it out. But it's in good hands with our people, and again, there's no place in football for that.”

Notably, the "VB" credential is distinct from a general sideline pass that grants access to the specified area between the 20-yard lines, which is reserved for players, coaches, trainers and equipment staff. Schools are typically allocated a limited number of passes for each game.