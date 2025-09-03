"Coach can only do so much": Former NFL star defends Bill Belichick after UNC's opening weekend loss to TCU

One of the most entertaining games of ACC in Week 1, apart from the Clemson-LSU game, was UNC squaring off against TCU. Legendary coach Bill Belichick was in the constant spotlight at Kennan Memorial Stadium, which also hosted GOATs like Michael Jordan on Monday night. Fans expected some Bill magic to happen. Unfortunately, the game went sideways, and Belichick's college football debut kicked off with huge blunders. UNC lost to TCU with a score of 48-14. That was not all; the Tar Heels’ starting QB, Gio Lopez, also suffered a medical setback and was taken back to the locker room following his first drive. Veteran QB Max Johnson was then called to lead the pack.Reacting to the whole scenario, former NFL star Chad Johnson claimed there are limitations to what Belichick can do as a coach. First of all, he has made a huge transition from a pro setup to amateur football. And strategy-wise, he is the king of play calling. It was the players and defense that had to buckle up.“You can see the discrepancy in the level of talent at each position. And one thing that Bill Belichick always harped on is turnovers. You can't turn the ball over. You can't make mistakes. It's one thing; do your job, and everything else will take care of itself,” Johnson said to Shannon Sharpe on Monday's Nightcap episode. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post“When it comes to a team that's evenly matched, you know, from skill set, whether it be defensively or offensively, we will get to see a better outcome from Bill and that coaching staff. The coach can only do so much,” he added.Bill Belichick has a moderate schedule in 2025 seasonUnlike other teams in the SEC and Big Ten, the UNC Tar Heels enjoy a moderate schedule in the ACC. Although they lost the opening weekend, games ahead look promising. This weekend, Belichick &amp; Co. will play Charlotte on the road and face Richmond in Week 3. The second half of the season will be a challenging one for the team.In Week 5, they will face the Clemson Tigers, followed by California in Week 6. Similarly, Syracuse, Stanford, and Wake Forest are other prominent opponents that UNC will face back-to-back starting Week 8. With a game against NC State, Belichick will bid adieu to his debut season at college.