Coach Prime has 3-word reaction to Colorado star finally getting NFL Scouting-Combine invite

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders, also known as Coach Prime, could not hide his excitement after wide receiver LaJohntay Wester received his long-awaited NFL Scouting Combine invite. Taking to Instagram on Monday, Sanders shared his reaction in three simple yet powerful words:

“God is incredible!”

Screenshot, via Instagram

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Sanders reposted a tweet from Wester, where the receiver reflected on his journey:

Trending

“Been working and praying. It’s always on God’s timing, never on yours… #TheOne.”

The official NFL Scouting Combine message read:

“Congratulations on being invited to participate in the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine! The Combine is an opportunity for you to show off your skills while interacting with NFL team personnel as they evaluate you in advance of the 2025 NFL Draft.”

Wester’s hard work has been evident all season, as he recorded impressive stats in 2024 with 74 receptions, 931 yards, 10 touchdowns and an average of 12.6 yards per catch.

Earlier, Wester, along with Will Sheppard and Jimmy Horn Jr., underwent NFL pre-draft training in Florida. The trio also showcased their skills together earlier this month at the East-West Shrine Bowl.

Expand Tweet

Additionally, in a November video, he said that his game film from FAU and Colorado proves he’s a first-to-third-round talent in the NFL Draft.

Expand Tweet

The 2025 NFL Scouting Combine is set to take place from Feb. 27 to Mar. 2 in Indianapolis, where top prospects will compete to leave a lasting impression on NFL scouts and executives.

LaJohntay Wester is a rising prospect to watch

Just days after Shedeur Sanders expressed his desire to see LaJohntay Wester in Boulder, the talented FAU wide receiver made it official, transferring to Colorado in Jan. 2024. Wester became the Buffaloes' 20th transfer and the fourth wideout to join the team during this period, further bolstering an already elite receiver corps led by Heisman winner Travis Hunter and returning star Jimmy Horn Jr.

Adding to the buzz, after the season wrapped up, Wester received an NFL Combine invite — a reward for his standout performances at the East-West Shrine Bowl practices. Through two practices, he emerged as one of the event’s top four performers. His sharp route running and ability to separate have made Wester a rising prospect to watch.

Also Read: Colorado's Wester brothers, Jaylen and LaJohntay Wester wipe away tears after playing their final college game under Coach Prime

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place