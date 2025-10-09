  • home icon
  Coach Prime has 4-word reaction to Travis Hunter's utilization at Jacksonville amid recent debate

Coach Prime has 4-word reaction to Travis Hunter's utilization at Jacksonville amid recent debate

By Cabral Opiyo
Modified Oct 09, 2025 15:29 GMT
Travis Hunter and Colorado coach Deion Sanders
Travis Hunter and Colorado coach Deion Sanders

Former Colorado Buffaloes two-way star Travis Hunter had his best performance of his rookie NFL season, helping the Jacksonville Jaguars beat the Kansas City Chiefs 31-28 on Monday night. Hunter caught three passes from quarterback Trevor Lawrence for 67 yards, while adding two tackles and a big pass breakup on the defensive side of the ball.

Hunter played 39 snaps on the offensive side of the ball, while adding 25 snaps on the defensive side of the ball and remains the only player playing significant snaps on both sides of the ball in the NFL this season.

On Wednesday, during an interview with Romi Bean, Buffs coach Deion Sanders, who shares a close relationship with Travis Hunter, aimed a subtle jab at his utilization by Jaguars coach Liam Coen (15:34).

"It could be better," Deion Sanders said. "It could be better."
youtube-cover
During his weekly news conference, Deion Sanders criticized an outrageous claim about Hunter made by Eli Manning during a "Manningcast" segment. Manning revealed that Jaguars coach Liam Coen had told him that Travis Hunter did not practice with the offense during his eventful college football career.

“That was a lie,” Sanders said. “Travis Hunter played offense and defense. We started out with the ones on offense going for the first four or five reps, then he went over and played defense the next four or five reps, and he did it the whole practice. You know we have Well Off Media, Reach The People, and Neely; come on, man.”
Jaguars coach backtracks on Travis Hunter claims

The claim by Eli Manning regarding Travis Hunter's training habits generated varied discourse among both fans and analysts. On Tuesday, Jacksonville HJaguars coach Liam Coen clarified his statement during an appearance on the "Pat McAfee Show."

“He (Travis Huntger) practiced on offense at Colorado; it was just primarily defense,” Coen said. “He’d go out and look at the signals from the sidelines, which that’s what they did; they were a no-huddle operation.
"So I think he practiced on offense, just not very much. It was way more on defense. He got in the walk-throughs on offense, and look, they used him and made him a Heisman Trophy winner.”

During his nascent NFL career, Hunter has tallied 11 tackles and one pass breakup on the defensive side of the ball, while adding 118 yards on 13 receptions on the offensive side of the ball as he awaits his first professional touchdown.

Cabral Opiyo

Cabral Opiyo

Cabral Opiyo is a journalist who covers college sports at Sportskeeda. With work experience spanning over 10 years, Cabral is an avid follower of college football and basketball and what goes into making the perfect elite prospect. He brings the news as it happens and analyzes football games to a high degree of accuracy.

As a writer, he loves bringing to life historical and iconic moments with his writing, fueled by extensive and verifiable research, creating an image in the reader's eyes.

Cabral has been known to sneak away from a high-profile NBA game to catch an obscure college basketball game and is an avid re-watcher of Tim Duncan and San Antonio Spurs games from the 2000s.

UConn winning its first national title under Dan Hurley remains his best college sports moment. Cabral rates A'ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark as his favorite players due to their productivity and the Alabama Crimson Tide as his favorite college team.

In addition, Cabral follows football and is a huge Italian and Brazilian football fan. He has written about football for a decade and held a byline with Outside of the Boot Football.

Edited by Cabral Opiyo
