Former Colorado Buffaloes two-way star Travis Hunter had his best performance of his rookie NFL season, helping the Jacksonville Jaguars beat the Kansas City Chiefs 31-28 on Monday night. Hunter caught three passes from quarterback Trevor Lawrence for 67 yards, while adding two tackles and a big pass breakup on the defensive side of the ball. Hunter played 39 snaps on the offensive side of the ball, while adding 25 snaps on the defensive side of the ball and remains the only player playing significant snaps on both sides of the ball in the NFL this season. On Wednesday, during an interview with Romi Bean, Buffs coach Deion Sanders, who shares a close relationship with Travis Hunter, aimed a subtle jab at his utilization by Jaguars coach Liam Coen (15:34).&quot;It could be better,&quot; Deion Sanders said. &quot;It could be better.&quot;During his weekly news conference, Deion Sanders criticized an outrageous claim about Hunter made by Eli Manning during a &quot;Manningcast&quot; segment. Manning revealed that Jaguars coach Liam Coen had told him that Travis Hunter did not practice with the offense during his eventful college football career. “That was a lie,” Sanders said. “Travis Hunter played offense and defense. We started out with the ones on offense going for the first four or five reps, then he went over and played defense the next four or five reps, and he did it the whole practice. You know we have Well Off Media, Reach The People, and Neely; come on, man.”Jaguars coach backtracks on Travis Hunter claimsThe claim by Eli Manning regarding Travis Hunter's training habits generated varied discourse among both fans and analysts. On Tuesday, Jacksonville HJaguars coach Liam Coen clarified his statement during an appearance on the &quot;Pat McAfee Show.&quot;“He (Travis Huntger) practiced on offense at Colorado; it was just primarily defense,” Coen said. “He’d go out and look at the signals from the sidelines, which that’s what they did; they were a no-huddle operation. &quot;So I think he practiced on offense, just not very much. It was way more on defense. He got in the walk-throughs on offense, and look, they used him and made him a Heisman Trophy winner.”During his nascent NFL career, Hunter has tallied 11 tackles and one pass breakup on the defensive side of the ball, while adding 118 yards on 13 receptions on the offensive side of the ball as he awaits his first professional touchdown.