Coach Prime’s $94,000,000 masterstroke grabs limelight after his mammoth $54M extension with Colorado

Coach Prime will be in Boulder for a while, as Deion Sanders has signed a five-year, $54 million extension to remain with the Colorado Buffaloes. Sanders’s deal, first reported by Brian Howell, reflects what the coach has meant to the school since his arrival.

Per Joe Pompliano of the “Joe Pomp Show,” the school has received an economic impact of $94 million during Colorado home games. Coach Prime’s presence has even impacted student applications, which have increased by 22 percent since his arrival.

"Deion Sanders has agreed to a 5-year, $54 million contract extension at Colorado, per @BrianHowell33.

Colorado says home football games had an economic impact of $94 million, and student applications have increased 20%.

Deion is now one of the country's highest-paid coaches." Joe Pompliano said.

Before the NFL Hall of Famer arrived, the Buffaloes had registered only three bowl trips and one winning season in 17 years (not including the COVID-19-shortened 2020 season). But after he arrived, Deion Sanders turned around the program's season record from 1-11 in 2022 to 4-8 in his first season (2023) and then 8-4 in 2024 - guiding Colorado to the Alamo Bowl.

Coach Prime’s presence has also impacted recruiting and transfer portals. The Buffaloes landed important prospects, such as quarterback Julian Lewis, in the 2025 recruiting class and transfers, such as Jimmy Horn Jr. and Jaheim Oatis.

Coach Prime “happy” wherever Shedeur Sanders ends up

On another side of Deion Sanders’s fast-moving schedule, the Buffaloes coach cleared up his position on his son Shedeur Sanders’s draft in April on “The Skip Bayless Show.”

"Shedeur has told me, he’s talked to me intently about all the visits he’s had with all the teams, so I know where his heart is, I know where he wants to go.

“If it’s New York it’s New York. If it’s Tennessee, if it’s Cleveland, if it’s still the Las Vegas Raiders, if it’s New Orleans, if it’s any of those teams that are seeking a quarterback, I’m happy with it, man. Because I know what he’s going to do to the organization," Coach Prime said.

While it had been speculated that Coach Prime could control where Shedeur landed, Sanders Sr. will likely be okay with wherever his son gets picked.

Deion Sanders did mention in the past that if they disliked a destination, they would try to arrange things quietly, behind closed doors, instead of coming out publicly.

