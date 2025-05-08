Coach Prime beams with pride as he facetimes with Jeremiah Brown following his graduation

Coach Prime has shown his appreciation for Colorado Buffaloes linebacker Jeremiah Brown on more than one occasion. Deion Sanders had a video call with the player following Brown's graduation and showed the player his appreciation. The exchange was posted on Sanders' Instagram on Wednesday.

"I'm proud of you, dawg," Coach Prime said. "I'm proud of you, because you came to Jackson as a great student and now you end it as a great student. So, do your thing, my brother. Let me help you get wherever you wanna go. On and off the field. So, I got you."

Coach Prime's conversation with Brown was a reminder of the close relationship the Colorado head coach has developed with his players.

Sanders originally recruited Brown to Jackson State in 2022, but the linebacker transferred to Colorado with the coach ahead of the 2023 season. Since arriving in Boulder, the linebacker has 21 tackles and two pass breakups.

After finding little playing time in Colorado, the Carrabelle, Florida, native entered the transfer portal after the 2024 season. However, he eventually withdrew his name, returning to Boulder for a third and possible final season with the Buffaloes.

While Brown has mainly been used on special teams, he could see the field more often after Nikhai Hill-Green departed from the squad.

Before transferring to Colorado, the linebacker had 22 tackles, five sacks and a forced fumble at Jackson State.

Brown and the Buffaloes will open the 2025 season at home against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Aug. 29 at Folson Field. They are coming off a 9-4 record and a trip to the Alamo Bowl.

Coach Prime looking for a quarterback of the future in Colorado?

The Colorado Buffaloes already have Kaidon Salter and JuJu Lewis competing for the starting job ahead of the 2025 season. Could there be another option for 2026 and beyond?

Coach Prime extended an offer to four-star Michigan State commit Kayd Coffman. Despite his commitment to the Spartans, Coffman has received at least 10 other college offers.

Coffman, a Grand Rapids, Michigan, native, is considered the No. 32-ranked Class of 2026 quarterback. However, his skills on the field have drawn the attention of different top-level programs.

Salter, a senior and former Liberty transfer, will likely play only one season for the Buffaloes. But Lewis, the No. 10 signal-caller in the Class of 2025 according to 247 Sports, is expected to become the quarterback of the future in Boulder.

