Coach Prime bonds with NBA vet Matt Barnes over divorce and off-court troubles

Colorado coach Deion Sanders, aka Coach Prime, has been making the rounds on various television shows during the Buffaloes offseason as he prepares for the 2025 college football season without his NFL-bound sons, Shedeur and Shilo Sanders. The charismatic Buffs coach has also continued to co-host the "We Got Time Today" podcast alongside Rocsi Diaz.

A trailer of this week's show – during which Sanders and his guest, former NBA player Matt Barnes – bonded over their shared status as divorcees, was posted on Tubi's' Instagram page on Tuesday.

"I feel like we're well-versed from our NBA careers to being in trouble off the court, to having baby mama drama, to having kids, to having stepkids. We're in the same game," Barnes said.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Y'all too?" Deion Sanders said. "We're in the same game."

How divorce kept Coach Prime from talk show

Coach Prime is no stranger to being in front of the cameras. He was the subject of a reality television show alongside his ex-wife, Pilar Sanders, when they starred in "Deion & Pilar: Prime Time Love" during their marriage.

In a December interview with Essence after the "We Got Time Today" show first aired, the Buffs coach revealed that hosting a talk show had been a longtime dream of his which had been interrupted by his acrimonious divorce from Pilar.

"I’ve always endeavored, even before I got into television, the television, sports television, I was interviewed several times," Sanders said. "And I was almost about to commit to doing a daily talk show that was going to be shot out in New York. But I prided myself on being a real father, a father that won custody of his kids through divorce.

"And I just wanted to be there for my kids. So, I kind of put it on the back burner because my kids are more important than anything in this world. But I always wanted to have the ability to go into people’s homes, their living rooms, and to be able to inspire them, encourage, and motivate them, and just try to enhance their life in some form or fashion by conversation."

Even during his playing career, Coach Prime balanced the vagaries of an NFL and MLB career with a brief stint as a musician during which he released his sole album "Prime Time" in 1994.

Deion Sanders has balanced his duties as a coach of both the Jackson Tigers and the Colorado Buffaloes while appearing on his 'Coach Prime' Amazon docuseries and has added the "We Got Time Today" show to his already bustling schedule.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place