Deion Sanders candidly admits to not paying for “no table dance” despite being such a good tipper

Deion Sanders has had an interesting life. Being an NFL Hall of famer and then becoming one of the most talked-about coaches in college football gives you a range of unique experiences. It also gives one a lot of money.
On Tuesday, "Did You Know This Thing" on Instagram shared a clip from the "We Got Time Today" podcast, featuring Rocsi Diaz, where Sanders discussed his tipping habits and focused on a specific environment.
"I'm a good tipper. But when I was in "that environment," I wasn't. I could never pay for no table dance. "
While Sanders does not explicitly mention the environment in which these tips did not happen, from the table dancing comment, this could be some form of "adult entertainment club".
Here, tipping would be a way to enhance the visitors' experience with extra perks and dances by the workers. This is a complete contrast to a "normal" tipping situation.
In these situations, Sanders admitted to tipping very well. This is a common practice in the US that most other countries either do not have, or it is generally seen as an option.
Tips in the US can serve as a wage for some employees and a small bonus for others. It is generally seen as polite to do so, and being a "good tipper" (just as Sanders has said) is an acceptable thing.
Deion Sanders on the Nico Iamaleava rumors
Deion Sanders has also given his verdict on his Colorado Buffaloes program obtaining the talents of former Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Nico Iamaleava.
Ever since the news surrounding Iamaleava's conduct surrounding his contract dispute with the program broke and the subsequent decoupling between Tennessee and the quarterback, Iamaleava has been linked with a move to the Buffaloes.
However, Deion Sanders took to social media to dispel these rumors, with the following comment:
"Not True."
Sanders has spent the last two seasons with his son, Shedeur Sanders as the quarterback for his Buffaloes program. But now with Shedeur heading to the NFL, the Buffaloes will need to move on to someone else.
However, while Nico Iamaleava may seem like a good steal for an emerging Colorado program, the Buffaloes have two strong quarterbacks on their roster.
They have brought in former Liberty quarterback Kaidon Salter and strong freshman prospect Julian Lewis to lead the team in this position.
Additionally, Sanders has been trying to create a strong team-focused culture in his program. Bringing in Iamaleava, whose actions have been criticized as prioritizing himself over the team, challenges this effort, even as it strengthens the quarterback room in Boulder.
