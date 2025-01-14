Coach Prime catches strays as hilarious clip featuring Shannon Sharpe & Chad Johnson drops

Colorado coach Deion Sanders, aka Coach Prime, has been making waves in the off-season as he has traversed the country to promote the season three premiere of his "Coach Prime" show. He has also continued to co-host the "We Got Time Today" talk show alongside Rocsi Diaz while hosting guests from various sectors.

The charismatic Buffs coach has also been appearing on Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson's popular show "Nightcap" regularly, and on Monday, he caught unintentional strays in a clip posted on the show's Instagram page.

In the clip, Sander's face has been superimposed over Ice Cube's in the movie "Friday," with Johnson and Sharpe also making an appearance in a scene of the movie:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Guess yall just gonna have to be sick of us, cause these have BEEN locked and loaded 🤷🏽‍♀️."

Trending

Shannon and Ocho address Coach Prime's future

During Friday's segment of "Nightcap," Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson, aka Ocho, discussed Deion Sander's assertion that the only way he would leave Colorado would be to coach his sons in the NFL. Shannon and Ocho also discussed scenarios in which Coach Prime could be reunited with his sons if various draft scenarios went their way (1:13:30).

“I like the sound of that. So what we need to do is we have to pay attention to where Shedeur goes," Johnson said. "Not only do we need to pay attention to where Shedeur goes, but at some point, we also need to pay attention to where Shilo goes. Wherever Shedeur goes, there’s a chance at some point in the near future that Deion could be HC of that team if that team suffers."

“But the question is, we know Shedeur is gonna have a high grade," Sharpe said. "But what type of grade is Shilo going to have? Tennessee gonna have a high pick, we know that but what's the grade on Shilo? Third, fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh round? Free agent? Could Tennessee take Shedeur then if he's there, fifth, sixth take Shilo? I don’t think Prime really wants to leave. He’s got a great situation. But he’s not going to pass up the opportunity to coach his sons."

During his first team meeting of the year in Boulder on Sunday, Coach Prime made an eye-catching statement to the remaining players about no longer coaching his NFL-bound sons.

"I can't explain how happy and how thoughtful and thankful I am for this day," Coach Prime said. "I've been praying about this day. I've been anticipating this day. You gotta understand, it's an emotional day for me because this is the first day I've been up here without two knuckleheads... this is the first day I'm coaching without my boys, which is a pleasure and honor for me. Now, I could just be a coach and not be a Dad. And I like that."

The future of Coach Prime has taken on new importance with the end of the NFL's regular season with several vacant jobs and the added variable of both Shilo and Shedeur Sanders being in the draft mix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback