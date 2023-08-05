The CFB landscape is seeing another seismic shift as Oregon joins the Big Ten creating another gaping hole in the Pac-12 following the recent loss of the Colorado Buffaloes to the Big-12. But brewing underneath the news of the Pac-12 losing Oregon and Washington has been the feud between Ducks coach Dan Lanning and Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders.

The feud started when Lanning, the second-year head coach of Oregon, addressed the press following the Buffaloes finalizing their move to the Big-12. Lanning took a dig at Sanders and the Buffaloes with a mic-drop statement about the Buffs' lack of success. He said:

“I’m trying to remember what they won to affect this conference.”

Coach Prime did not take Lanning's comments well as he addressed the media following the Oregon Ducks and Washington Huskies' major announcement yesterday. Here's what Sanders retorted back when he was asked about the new developments in the conference realignment landscape:

“Same teams that talked about us, right? “Man, I don’t care nothing about no different teams moving. We’re trying to win, man. I don’t care where we play. I don’t care what conference, who we play against; we’re trying to win."

Especially coming from Coach Prime, he has bragging rights given the unprecedented success he has led his past teams to. Sanders took Jacksonville to new heights there before bringing about a total overhaul in his eight months as coach of the Buffaloes.

Pac-12 crumbles further as Oregon joins Big Ten

Conference Realignment Football

The Pac-12 is approaching complete oblivion as they were delivered another shocking blow with news of Washington and Oregon joining the Big Ten. The two teams have been major powerhouses in the conference and charter members since 1915.

Their loss signals an even bigger domino effect for the Pac-12, as the loss of two more powerhouses in the conference could propel more teams on the verge of exiting the conference to finally cross over to the other side (Arizona, Arizona State, and Utah, for starters).

As for the Ducks and the Huskies, they will join USC and UCLA in their journey to the Big Ten at the beginning of the 2024 CFB season. The Trojans and the Bruins were the first teams to announce their intentions of leaving the Pac-12, and many more seem to be following them on their path out of the conference.

The Pac-12 media is already in tatters, with a major hit in revenue owing to their heavily criticized proposed media deal with Apple TV. Unless the conference can pull off a radical change shortly, we could see one of CFB's oldest conferences cease to exist.