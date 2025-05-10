Coach Prime & Co. reported to face a crucial test as Colorado gears up to host top recruits

Deion Sanders, also known as Coach Prime, and the Colorado Buffaloes are trying to ensure their team will be strong for the upcoming years. The 2025 NFL draft hit the Buffaloes. They lost their two biggest stars, Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders, and several important depth options, including wide receiver LaJohntay Wester and Jimmy Horn Jr.

As a result, recruiting will be essential for the Buffaloes' success in the coming years. Coach Prime and the Buffaloes want to ensure they have a good chance of having a strong recruit class in 2026. The team is reportedly set to host several top recruits from the 2026 class over the weekend. The report comes from On3's Steve Wiltfong.

"Colorado coach Deion Sanders and the Buffs have a big recruiting weekend on tap. They're also hosting one a talented transfer portal offensive lineman. The latest going into an exciting 48 hours in Boulder," he tweeted on Friday.

Coach Prime and the Buffaloes will look to continue their strong recruiting record over the past few seasons. Since Sanders arrived as the team's head coach a few years ago, the Buffaloes have become a popular destination for recruits. Notably, the team secured the recruitment of five-star recruit QB Julian Lewis in the 2025 class.

Coach Prime and the Buffaloes are set to host six players in the 2026 class over the weekend

Although it is still early in the recruiting cycle for the 2026 class, the Buffaloes have only secured the commitment of Domata Peko Jr. As a result, the team wants to ensure that it will be able to attract some of the top recruits for next season. This weekend, it will host some of those top recruits.

Five-star wide receiver Cerian Morgan is the highest-profile recruit set to visit Colorado over the weekend. He spoke to On3 shortly before the visit:

"I’m excited to meet Coach Prime and the staff and also get to Colorado and meet the players and see the campus. They are a potential fit for me because I think I’ll bring the rare combination of size and speed to the receiver room."

The team will host four-star recruits Dorian Barney, Donovan Webb and Jordan Deck, and three-star recruits G'Nivre Carr and Julius Miles. It should be a busy weekend for the Buffaloes.

