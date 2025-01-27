Coach Prime dons Shedeur Sanders’ gear as he marks his presence at the 2025 Shrine Bowl practice

Coach Prime arrived in Frisco, Texas, on Monday to monitor some of his Colorado players practicing for the Shrine Bowl. Deion Sanders also donned his son, Shedeur Sanders' S2 merchandise when he arrived at the scene.

Deion arrived in a black hoodie, with the back flaunting the S2 logo. The 'S' was also customized as a $ sign. The Colorado coach was also seen sharing some advice to his other son, Shilo Sanders, before the practice session.

Both of Deion's sons, Shedeur and Shilo, are set to go pro via the 2025 NFL draft. Many fans and analysts believe that Shedeur, CU's quarterback, will go as a top-three pick. Some also feel that he could be the first signal-caller off the board.

While some rumors have claimed that Shilo could go undrafted, the Colorado safety recently hinted that he could join the same NFL team as his younger brother.

The practice sessions for the Shrine Bowl began on Saturday and will run through till Tuesday. The East-West Shrine Bowl will take place on Thursday at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Dallas.

Six of Coach Prime's Colorado players will feature in 2025 Shrine Bowl

Coach Prime's Colorado finished the 2024 season with a 9-4 record. The Buffs also got the No. 20 rank in the country and hence, have six players who got invited for the Shrine Bowl.

Apart from Shedeur and Shilo, the four other Colorado players who will play in the bowl game are safety Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig, and receivers LaJohntay Wester, Jimmy Horn Jr. and Will Sheppard. Notably, Colorado's Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter won't participate in the bowl game.

It will be interesting to see how Coach Prime's CU contingent fares at the Shrine Bowl.

Here are the TV schedule and live stream details for this upcoming Shrine Bowl.

Date: Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV channel: NFL Network

Live stream: Fubo or Sling

Venue: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Dallas

