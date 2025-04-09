Coach Prime drops a three-word reaction to Colorado WR Drelon Miller's take on him

Coach Prime is known for telling it like it is, not mincing words. As his legacy grows in college football, incoming players already know what to expect from the Colorado Buffaloes coach.

Wide receiver Drelon Miller had the chance to showcase his talent at the Colorado pro day on Apr. 4. Afterward, Miller addressed the media and revealed that he wanted to wear number one, but Coach Prime did not let him.

Deion Sanders gave Drelon Miller's take his stamp of approval:

Miller alluded that Coach Prime puts much pressure on anyone who wants to call themselves number one. The wide receiver comfortably stands in LaJonhtay Wester's shoes. The former Buffs receiver also had the same request when he came to Boulder.

Coach Prime revealed at the time, "He wanted the No. 1 when he came here." He added, "No. 1 ain't something you acquire, it's given to you... He earned it."

Wester finally earned it by putting up a monster performance against the Cincinnati Bearcats. He had five catches for 56 yards and had been instrumental in Colorado's redemption arc for a string of games.

Miller will have to showcase something similar. In his speeches, Coach Prime repeatedly mentioned the importance of work ethic and Travis Hunter best represents that work ethic.

Coach Prime backs Travis Hunter to play both ways in the NFL

One of the most celebrated two-way players himself, Deion Sanders - without flinching - backs Travis Hunter to replicate his college style at the pro level. In a recent interview, he reiterated the same.

Talking about Hunter's feasibility of playing both ways, Coach Prime said, "Very much feasible when you have a young man of that status. I mean he can do it, he's proved that he can do it. The thing about the college game is its much faster than the pro game. Pro game is much slower than collegeiate game because in college you have tempo."

With his level of preparedness and love for the game, Hunter should be able to utilize this slowing down of the game to his advantage. Per Sanders, he adds valuable snaps on both sides of the ball, much like his mentor.

Drelon Miller and Travis Hunter are both examples of the development Coach Prime and his staff are capable of providing. Coach Prime will face another challenge as he moves on from his two main stars - Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders.

