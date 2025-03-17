Coach Prime gets real about his emotions as he embraces his coaching stint after Shilo & Shedeur Sanders’ departure

For the first time in his college coaching career, Coach Prime will not be coaching his sons Shedeur and Shilo Sanders.

The Colorado Buffaloes head coach will enter the 2025 season with new faces to work with. While some might think the absence of his sons would affect Coach Prime, the Buffaloes head man has given it a positive spin today, per Jake Schwanitz of DNVR Buffs.

“I love it because I only have to wear one hat. It’s different for me, I’m sure it’s different for them. I’m loving the process I truly am,” Deion Sanders said.

Coach Prime began his college coaching career at Jackson State, where he became the head coach of the Jaguars in 2020. Shedeur joined the Jaguars after graduating from high school that same year, while Shilo transferred from South Carolina, where the safety spent his first two years of college football.

Shedeur and Shilo Sanders entered the 2025 NFL Draft. While Shedeur is widely expected to be the second quarterback selected and go in the first round, Shilo has struggled to boost his draft position and could be a late-round pick or an undrafted free agent.

Jackson State wasn’t the first time Deion got to coach his sons, as he was the offensive coordinator at Trinity Christian High School from 2017 to 2019. That means 2025 will mark the first season he isn’t coaching any of his sons in almost a decade.

The Colorado Buffaloes are coming off a 9-4 season and an appearance in the Alamo Bowl. While the team lost some players to graduation and the NFL Draft, they also got some new talent ahead of the 2025 season, and the expectations are high.

The Buffaloes got Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter and 4-star freshman Julian Lewis to compete for the starting quarterback position. Coach Prime also secured former Alabama defensive tackle Jaheim Oatis in the transfer portal.

The Buffs will open the season on Aug. 29 at home against Georgia Tech.

Coach Prime wants to meet Mexican millionaire

Deion Sanders has often expressed his desire to keep learning and improving. That fire goes beyond the football field, and the Colorado head coach has expressed he wants to meet Mexican businessman Carlos Slim.

After a short trip to Mexico City, Coach Prime insisted that he wanted to meet the owner of the Grupo Carso conglomerate.

“I want to meet Carlos Slim. If anybody can help me do that, I want to meet Carlos Slim. Check this out, I know he's out there somewhere. Senior Slim, I want to meet you. It's 10 minutes. It's all I need," Deion Sanders said.

Slim is no stranger to sports as he has notably invested in auto racing before, as well as supporting some amateur athletes, among other sports ventures.

