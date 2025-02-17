Coach Prime gives a heartwarming surprise to Shelomi Sanders; receives an adorable reaction in return from his daughter

It’s the season of love and Coach Prime is showing it to his daughter. The Colorado football coach sent a surprise gift to Shelomi Sanders in far away Normal, Alabama, where she's currently having her college basketball career with Alabama A&M following her exit from Colorado.

In an Instagram story on Monday, Shelomi showcased a bouquet and a small piece of note sent to her by Deion Sanders. It wasn't something she expected, making her reaction priceless. She shared a picture of herself with the bouquet, captioning it with:

“@deionsanders surprised me with flowers☺️ I love you❤️,” Shelomi wrote.

The gesture from Coach Prime is a testament to the bond between him and Shelomi. Despite moving far away from him against his wishes, he continues to show her love and care as a father would.

Coach Prime's reaction to Shelomi’s transfer

In a highly unexpected move, Shelomi Sanders announced her intention to transfer away from Colorado in April 2024. She made the bold decision without the input of her father, Deion Sanders, whom she had followed from Jackson State to Colorado.

“My time at Colorado has been a treat with amazing experiences along the way,” she wrote. “With intentional consideration and prayer, I have decided to enter the transfer portal with three years of eligibility left.

“Boulder will forever hold a special place in my heart and I will never forget the memories I have had the opportunity to make since being here. Thank you again Buff Nation!”

The decision didn't go well with Coach Prime. In his appearance on the “DNVR Buff” podcast in April, he didn’t hold back in his reaction to Shelomi Sanders entering the transfer portal. The coach offered a candid and straightforward response to the inquiry.

“Which was stupid,” Sanders said in response to his daughter entering the portal. “You get a team. You gotta get a team before you get in the portal. That’s what I would advise.

“(And everyone says) ‘oh it’s illegal.’ C’mon man. Everybody knows somebody that knows somebody that knows somebody. You kind of want them to do something and she has been truly advised.”

The decision led Shelomi move away from Boulder, leaving Coach Prime and her brother in Colorado. In the following months, she noted that her time with the Buffaloes was difficult. She disclosed that she would have quit basketball if she hadn't transferred.

