Deion Sanders Jr. might not be a part of the Colorado roster but he is still an important part of the group. Head coach Deion Sanders' eldest son is the brain behind the marketing of the Buffaloes and the Coach Prime brand. And it looks like his father is very happy with the work he is putting in.

The Buffaloes take on Arizona State in week 6 to get their journey back on track after two successive losses. Just before such a crunch game, Coach Prime has given a special shoutout to Deion Sanders Jr.

So what does Deion Sanders think of his son's work with the program? One thing is for sure, it ain't about the money.

Coach Prime showcases son's dedication to the Buffs

Deion Sanders doesn't hold anything in his heart, whether it is about praising someone or even criticism. Coach Prime seems to be very happy watching his eldest son Deion Sanders Jr. Put in the work behind the scenes for the Colorado Buffaloes. And he made sure that the world knew about all of it through an Instagram post.

"My son Deion Sanders Jr. is the coldest in the game and he ain't doing it for money of fame," Coach Prime wrote in the caption of photos with his son.

Sanders Jr.'s firm 'Well Off Media' handles all the social media needs of his father and the Colorado football program. And with the kind of traction they are getting, Sanders Jr. is definitely doing something right.

But now it's time for the Buffs to do something right and get back to winning ways. And they will attempt that in week 6 with a clash with the Arizona State Sun Devils.

Colorado ready to take down Arizona State

The Buffaloes started the 2023 season with a bang, winning all of their first three games. The start really hyped up everyone following their journey and Colorado looked like they could take on anybody at that point. For a team that won just one game in the entirety of last year, it certainly was a big leap forward.

But since then they have lost two consecutive games to the top 10 sides, revealing the amount of work that still needs to go in. Although they fought hard in week 5 against the USC Trojans, it still wasn't enough. The team would want to remedy that in week 6 against Arizona State.

The Sun Devils are struggling at the moment and have won just one game so far in the 2023 season. So Colorado will fancy themselves as a clear favorite in the game. Can Deion Sanders' boys get the job done and bring the Coach Prime bandwagon back on track?