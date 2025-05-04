Coach Prime hands solid advice to Travis Hunter as he shifts out of Colorado

Travis Hunter was selected with the second pick in the 2025 NFL draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars. This marks the end of his stay in Boulder, where he moved in 2023 following a transfer from Jackson State. He now embarks on a new journey in Jacksonville.

After making a visit to the Jaguars last week to meet the staff and inspect the facilities, Hunter is back in Boulder to make preparations for his final exit from the city. The two-way star paid a visit to former coach Deion Sanders, where they discussed his relocation to Jacksonville.

While the discussion was on, Travis Hunter talked about the difficulties around moving his things out of Boulder. Coach Prime gave the former Colorado two-way star solid advice when he noted that Hunter's doing nothing himself about his relocation plans.

“You're not supposed to,” Sanders said (Timestamp 1:52). “You let people do it. But it's so funny that some are always going to break. Some are always going to be misplaced.”

“...Honestly, y’all should give that stuff away to somebody that's here because you're not going to use any of it. It's going to sit in storage… When you get a new crib, everything goes up another level. So, some of the stuff, you don't even use.”

Deion Sanders explained to Travis Hunter how he dispersed his belongings while leaving Tallahassee after he was drafted into the NFL. He was drafted by the Atlanta Falcons as the fifth overall pick in the 1987 NFL draft.

“I think I left everything I had, TVs included,” Sanders said (Timestamp 2:47). “I left everything for the next group of young men that were coming in when I left the group room. I took out the whole apartment.”

Travis Hunter reflects on playing for Deion Sanders

Ahead of his journey on the professional stage with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Travis Hunter reflects on his time playing for Deion Sanders.

"It's a blessing to be able to play for him," Hunter said of Sanders to Jaguars reporter Kainani Stevens. "It got me this far, and I was also able to win the Heisman trophy and win a lot more awards on the offensive side of the ball and the defensive side of the ball.”

“He let me go out there and just do my thing. He let me be able to be myself, and it got me in a good place, so I was happy I made that decision to go play for him."

Hunter recorded significant success under Sanders at Jackson State and Colorado. He had a prolific college career, winning individual awards, including the coveted Heisman Trophy, while making an unprecedented impact on the game, playing on both sides of the ball.

