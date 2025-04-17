Coach Prime has interesting reaction to Buffs fan page urging him to roll back the years at Colorado

The Colorado Buffaloes’ uniforms have undergone many changes over the years, with each season bringing subtle variations that fans see at Folsom Field. Last year, the team went back in time and brought back a classic look: a striped gold ring around the sleeve of the primary home jersey.

The throwback design was a nod to the heyday of the program under legendary coach Bill McCartney, who died in January. McCartney remains the winningest coach in Colorado history.

In light of rolling back the years, a fan on X posed a question to Coach Prime, asking, “I know this is random but can we get these back,” referring to an old picture.

Although the fan didn’t specify which era of the uniform being referenced, the picture likely harkened back to the 2015 debut of the team’s new uniforms, which were black, white and silver (gray) jerseys as part of a fresh set of four uniform looks. These jerseys, along with gold, black, silver and white pants and helmets, were a modern update to the classic styles from the late 1980s and into the 1990s.

Coach Prime had an interesting reaction on Wednesday, retweeting the fan’s post with a simple:

“👀”

Talking about uniforms, Colorado will retire two jersey numbers during Saturday’s spring game, according to the athletic department. Shedeur Sanders (No. 2) and Travis Hunter (No. 12) will have their numbers retired, making them the fifth and sixth players in program history to have this distinction.

Both Sanders and Hunter set numerous school records, with Hunter also being named the 2024 Heisman Trophy winner. The two are widely projected to be Day 1 picks in the 2025 NFL draft.

Colorado's Coach Prime on donating TRUTH uniforms to youth football coaches

In late March, Coach Prime announced on X that he wanted to donate football uniforms to youth coaches across the country:

"Is there any youth football coaches around the country that needs youth uniforms? I have a storage unit full of TRUTH uniforms that's new or barely worn. If you want them please contact @DeionSandersJr asap with a statement of why your team deserves the blessing.”

The uniforms are from his time running TRUTH Sports, a youth organization he founded. However, the organization isn’t active anymore because of his college coaching duties at Colorado.

