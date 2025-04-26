Coach Prime left stunned as Saints draft Tyler Shough over Shedeur Sanders

When Colorado Buffaloes QB Shedeur Sanders slipped out of the first round of the 2025 NFL draft on Thursday night, most analysts expected him to get picked up early in the second. However, day two of the NFL draft came and went, and Shedeur Sanders is still on the board.

One of the first signs that Sanders might be in for a long night came when the New Orleans Saints made their second-round pick, 40th overall. The Saints were one of the teams that needed a QB in this draft and had been rumored to be interested in Sanders in the first round.

They decided to finally take a QB in the second round, but instead of picking Sanders, they selected Louisville's Tyler Shough.

When Shough was selected, it started to become apparent that Sanders might not have left a good impression on NFL teams. The moment Shough was selected was captured on video by 'Well Off Media' and then reposted on X on Saturday morning. In the video, Deion Sanders, also known as Coach Prime, was nearly left speechless, which is a rare occurrence for him.

"Switch it up. Wow. Wow."

Tyler Shough is a good QB, but it was a shock to see him become the third QB drafted, let alone drafted ahead of Shedeur Sanders. Shough is already 25 years old and is a month older than Jacksonville Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence, who has already played four seasons in the NFL. He has also dealt with multiple season-ending injuries in his college career.

So, Shough getting drafted before Shedeur Sanders was a huge surprise. It became more apparent in that moment that NFL teams did not view him as the prospect that many members of the media thought him to be.

What teams could still be interested in Shedeur Sanders on day 3 of the 2025 NFL draft?

Five QBs have been selected: Cam Ward, Jaxson Dart, Tyler Shough, Jalen Milroe, and Dillon Gabriel. As a result, many of the teams that were interested in QBs this draft have already made their selection. So, the teams that could still be interested in Sanders are more limited on day three.

The Las Vegas Raiders are the most likely team to draft Sanders at this point. The team has Geno Smith, but should be looking for a QB of the future. The Pittsburgh Steelers could also be an option, having been rumored to be interested in Sanders with the 21st pick in the first round.

