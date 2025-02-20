Coach Prime lifts Deiondra Sanders spirits as she takes a firm stance amid her beef with DeJ Loaf

Deion Sanders, the coach of the Colorado Buffaloes, has come to support his daughter, Deiondra Sanders. The younger Sanders is currently going through an online spat with Dej Loaf, a friend of her husband, musician Jaquees.

Sanders posted the following message on X (formally Twitter) in support of his daughter:

"Love u Baby and God loves u more!"

Deion showed his love to his daughter and told her she was supported. This comes amid the social media drama she has been in over the last few days.

This started when Deiondra called out her husband and DeJ Loaf.

Deiondra wrote: "People gotta fake a relationship to [sell] albums. Stop asking me why I’m not around. I am not allowed to be around them cause Dej would feel uncomfortable if his fiancée there. As I said before yall got it yall won. Hope yall lil album sale the most yall done ever sold."

This beef surrounds the pair's relationship when the absence of Deiondra was called out.

Things would then escalate when DeJ Loaf responded to that post by posting on social media:

"Doing Press>Being Pressed."

Then, Deiondra appeared on "Shade Room," where she again called out the 'fake relationship' between Jaquees and DeJ Loaf. This was seen by her mother-in-law, who would call Deiondra a 'dummy' via social media. A further war of words would continue between the two before Jaquees' mother would post an apology.

Dej Loaf gives her side of the story

Dej Loaf has given her side of the story. Speaking to local radio in Detroit, she said:

“I respect people’s relationships. But it’s also like, do y’all respect the friendship? I’ve been out of the picture and I stay out of the picture unless it’s business. [Jacquees and I] don’t even hang out as much and do the cool shit that we used to do. … It’s respect.”

She went on to add that she had never met Deiondra Sanders. This is something likely not to happen, as she also confirmed that she will not be attending the wedding of Jaquees and Sanders.

