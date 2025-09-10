Coach Prime makes honest admission about son Shedeur Sanders' involvement in Colorado QB Ryan Staub's development after Delaware heroics

Ryan Staub began the 2025 season as the third-string quarterback for Colorado. However, his standout performance in the Buffaloes’ 31-7 win over Delaware on Saturday has sparked conversation about him as a potential heir to Shedeur Sanders in Boulder.Even Shedeur reached out to Staub after the Week 2 game, according to Deion Sanders during his media session on Tuesday.&quot;He’s talked to (Shedeur Sanders) as well,&quot; Coach Prime said. &quot;He’s called him. They conversed. First of all, you gotta understand that Staub is a lovable dude. Everybody who’s played here previously have reached out to him and congratulated him.&quot;They did something to let them know how proud they are. He’s always been a stand-up guy, no matter who’s starting. He’s always been there in support. He’s not gonna be one of those guys where someone else is starting and he’s on the bench mad. He’s not built like that.&quot;Staub entered Saturday’s game with 45 seconds remaining in the first half as part of Coach Prime’s rotation plan and finished with seven completions for a team-high 157 yards and two touchdowns. He threw touchdown passes on both of his drives and remained in the game for two more, helping turn a tight 10-7 game into a 31-7 rout.On Tuesday, ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported that Staub is expected to start Colorado’s game against Houston on Friday. Sanders noted that Staub has been taking most of the first-team reps in practice but declined to confirm that a final decision has been made on him as the starter.Ryan Staub reflects on learning from Shedeur SandersRyan Staub spent the past two seasons largely in the shadow of Shedeur Sanders, seeing significant playing time only once in 2023 when Sanders was sidelined with an injury. Even in 2024, Staub’s opportunities remained limited, while he watched Sanders endorse five-star freshman Julian Lewis as his likely successor in Boulder.Despite the limited action, Staub has been quick to credit Sanders for his mentorship.“I’ve been blessed to be able to sit behind him for two years, observing everything he did — his daily routine and film study,” Staub said following the Week 2 game. “I’ve tried to take as much as I can from him, because he’s going to have an amazing career.&quot;In his lone start in 2023, Staub threw for 195 yards and a touchdown in a 23-17 loss to Utah. He could now be poised for his second career start when Colorado faces Houston on Friday.