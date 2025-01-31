Coach Prime makes Jordan Seaton & Co. go through an extreme Marine training session to prepare them for 2025

  • home icon
By Brendan Howe
Modified Jan 31, 2025 10:30 GMT
Deion Sanders, otherwise known as Coach Prime, and his Colorado team are going to take on a bit of a different look next season. Heisman winner Travis Hunter and quarterback Shedeur Sanders are both moving on to the NFL, leaving a young and largely unproven group to forge its own identity.

Coach Prime recently gave his team a tough bonding experience, with the U.S. Marines joining the Buffaloes for a training session. In the YouTube video posted by Well Off Media on Wednesday, the trainer said:

"(There are) three things we're looking for today. That's leaders, that's dogs, and, most importantly, we're looking for the quitters — because y'all can't win if somebody's gonna quit on you.
"If the man to your left or to your right quits on you, how can you trust him in a game? How can you trust him to win a championship? How can you trust him when things get hard and he's gonna be there to have your back?
Comments start at 1:39

The instructor told the Buffaloes players that if they quit, they would have to go stand on the sideline next to the water jugs and turn their shirts that read "I Believe" inside-out.

"You don't believe if you quit," he said. "Ain't no way you believe if you quit. Ain't no way you a leader, ain't no way you a dog if you quit. So we're gonna find out today. That's what these marines and these sailors are here for."

Coach Prime's Colorado players were put through exercises of having to interlock arms in groups of five and, in unison, jump squat side to side and do lunges. They also had to lift logs over their heads from shoulder to shoulder in pairs. There were also plenty of burpees, dead-weight drags, military crawls, sit-ups, squats, planks, high knees, and push-ups to go around.

Maybe the toughest variety was one in which players had to put their feet on a teammate's shoulder and all do push-ups at once.

"We finished, now we get the privilege of doing it again," one of the military trainers said during a brief pause.

Colorado's running back Dallan Hayden looked in surprise and asked:

"That whole circuit again?"

How Coach Prime and Colorado will look different next season

Coach Prime arrived in Boulder to take over a program that had gone 1-11 in the previous season. After two years, he's built it into a winner, hitting the transfer portal and putting together a team that went 9-4 and reached the Alamo Bowl this season.

Key players are headed out, though, giving guys like Liberty transfer quarterback Kaidon Salter a chance to make their own name.

